Allow Puri Rath Yatra without public participation: Centre asks Supreme Court

Residents protest against the government, following Supreme Court's decision to cancel Rath Yatra this year in Puri. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The tradition of centuries may not be stopped," the Centre said, while seeking modification of the apex court's June 18 order staying the yatra.

"It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said.

The state government can impose curfew for a day, Mehta said.

The Odisha government also supported the Centre's stand in the apex court, which is likely to hear the modification plea during the day itself.

The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.