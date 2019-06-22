Cricket World Cup 2019

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
City mayor Koneru Sridhar pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.
Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)
 Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: A ruckus ensued during a council meeting at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Saturday after portraits of TDP leaders NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu were replaced with pictures of YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the council hall.

As Andhra Pradesh saw a change in guard where YSRCP walloped TDP in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the portraits of NTR and Naidu were removed from the council hall by the corporation officials.

However, city mayor Koneru Sridhar became furious with the move. He pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.

Irked by the mayor's intervention, YSRCP councillors staged an agitation by protesting at the mayor's podium. They demanded that if a photo of NTR was to be kept, then a portrait of late former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy should be kept as well.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.
In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

...
