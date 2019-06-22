Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 22 Jun 2019 Smriti Irani’s ...
Nation, In Other News

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
She listed out her daughter’s achievements and said she will fight back.
But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.
 But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani wrote a strong post against bullying on Instagram on Friday after her daughter was humiliated and mocked in school.

“I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks and tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post,” wrote Irani.

 

She further said that her daughter had asked her to delete the post, which she did. “I obliged coz I could not stand her tears,” the Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister said.

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually “empowered” the wrong person. “Then I realised my act just supported the bully,” she wrote, posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram.

.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

She listed out her daughter’s achievements and said she will fight back.

 “My daughter is an accomplished sportsperson, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful,” she said.

 “Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom,” she concluded her post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

...
Tags: smriti irani, instagram, zoish irani
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The knife used in the incident has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, 3 children by slitting their throats; arrested

Joint Collectors of eight districts have been replaced while three major cities got new Municipal Commissioners in the rejig. (Photo: ANI)

In bureaucratic reshuffle, AP govt transfers 32 IAS officers

Nath had appealed to his Congress party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital. (Photo: File)

MP CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district. (Photo: Representational)

Body of 1 terrorist recovered in J&K's Baramulla encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
 

Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until October 31. (Photo: File)
 

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)
 

How to kill that yawn

Sarfaraz Ahmed
 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Class 10 girl student commits suicide in Kolkata school

The forensic team also reached the incident spot to investigate the case. (Representational Image)

Thanjavur: Sastra varsity law school ranking released

Chennai-based Madhushree N secured the first position in the rank list for admission to 5-Year Integrated Law Programmes of the Sastra Law School for the academic year 2019-20. (Photo: shiksha.com)

Rajnath Singh pays homage to 13 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Cow rescued from septic tank after 10 days in Hyderabad

Following the complaint, the team immediately swung into action and put all the efforts to rescue the cow. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham