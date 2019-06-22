Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
Nation Other News 22 Jun 2019 PM congratulates awa ...
Nation, In Other News

PM congratulates awardees for their contribution in promoting yoga

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
PM Modi posted his message on Twitter in six different languages- Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.
The recipients of the award are -- Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Bihar School of Yoga and Japan Yoga Niketan. (Photo: File)
 The recipients of the award are -- Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Bihar School of Yoga and Japan Yoga Niketan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the four people conferred with the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga 2019.

PM Modi posted his message on his official Twitter handle in six different languages- Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.

 

"Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga -2019. We are immensely proud of their rich work to ensure more people embrace Yoga and our planet becomes healthier," tweeted Modi.

On the occasion of the 2nd International Yoga Day celebrations in Chandigarh on June 21 in 2016, Prime Minister had announced the institution of the award.

The recipients of the award are -- Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, Antonietta Rozzi of Italy, Bihar School of Yoga and Japan Yoga Niketan.

Congratulating Swami Rajarshi Muni, hailing from Gujarat, for his contribution, PM Modi said: "Swami Rajarshi Muni has made remarkable efforts to spread Yoga. Most notably, he founded the LIFE Mission and is associated with Lakulish Yoga University that mentors students to excel in Yoga. His commitment to social service is also outstanding."

Similarly, commending Antonietta Rozzi for her Exceptional devotion and notable contribution, the Prime Minister tweeted in Italian said: "Antonietta Rozzi belongs to Italy and has been practising Yoga for over 4 decades. She founded the Sarva Yoga International and popularised Yoga across Europe. We are proud of dedicated individuals like her!"

Bihar School of Yoga, founded by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, was also lauded by the Prime Minister for their Yoga programmes and publications.
"The Bihar School of Yoga in Munger has been actively working for over 50 years. They merge ancient wisdom with modern trends with an aim to improve fitness," said Modi.

PM Modi also heaped praises on Japan Yoga Niketan which has been a torch-bearer of Yoga in Japan.

"Taking Yoga to all parts of the world! Founded in 1980, the Japan Yoga Niketan has popularised Yoga across Japan. It runs many Yoga training institutes and courses. They have been able to draw people from all sections of Japanese society. Congratulations to them!" he tweeted.

The winners will be felicitated with of a trophy, certificate and a Rs 25 lakh cash award each.

The Ministry of AYUSH had developed the guidelines for the awards.
Two committees were constituted -- Screening Committee, for preliminary evaluation and Evaluation Committee, to Judge, so that a transparent process is followed in finalizing the awards.

The selection was done after considering 79 nominations received under different categories.

...
Tags: international yoga day, ayush
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

West Bengal: A three-member BJP delegation, including SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and VD Ram, reach Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district over clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP team reaches violence-hit Bhatapara, will submit report to Amit Shah

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani, Goa CM visit deceased BJP worker's home in Amethi

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurugram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sorry Galaxy Fold! Huawei Mate X 2 is the foldable phone we crave

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.

Class 10 girl student commits suicide in Kolkata school

The forensic team also reached the incident spot to investigate the case. (Representational Image)

Thanjavur: Sastra varsity law school ranking released

Chennai-based Madhushree N secured the first position in the rank list for admission to 5-Year Integrated Law Programmes of the Sastra Law School for the academic year 2019-20. (Photo: shiksha.com)

Rajnath Singh pays homage to 13 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Cow rescued from septic tank after 10 days in Hyderabad

Following the complaint, the team immediately swung into action and put all the efforts to rescue the cow. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham