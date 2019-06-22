Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Gulbadin Naib caught, dismissed for 27
 
Nation Other News 22 Jun 2019 Maharashtra minister ...
Nation, In Other News

Maharashtra minister urges farmers to not think about suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Maharashtra has witnessed 12,021 farmer suicides during the last four years.
The government has claimed to have worked on water conservation and irrigation. (Photo: PTI)
 The government has claimed to have worked on water conservation and irrigation. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s agriculture minister Anil Bonde urged farmers to not bring thoughts of committing suicide to their minds adding that the government will fulfill its promise of waiving the farm loans, The Indian Express reported.

Maharashtra has witnessed 12,021 farmer suicides during the last four years with Marathwada and Vidarbha being the worst-affected regions as stated by the government in the Legislative Assembly.

 

Bonde spoke to ANI, “It is true that there is an agrarian crisis in the state. Till today, Rs 19,000 crores have been transferred into the accounts of farmers. Those remaining will also get the benefit of loan waiver in the coming weeks.”

“I appeal to farmers to not bring thoughts of committing suicide to their minds. It’s a difficult time as there has been no rain yet. We all need to fight this together. Our farmer loan waiver scheme has been implemented successfully as compared to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Subhash Deshmukh, while replying to a starred question in the Legislative Assembly, said, “Of the 12,021 cases, 6,888 cases or only 57 per cent have so far been found eligible for ex-gratia financial assistance. The state government provides an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to families of farmers who are deemed to have committed suicide on account of farm distress.”

The aid has been distributed in 6,845 cases as confirmed by the minister. The state had rolled out a farm debt waiver scheme to curb farm distress.

The government has claimed to have worked on water conservation and irrigation. Maharashtra witnessed the highest number of suicides in India.

...
Tags: maharashtra, farmer suicide, farm loans
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu

he party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu holds teleconference with TDP leaders after 4 MPs joined BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unconscious patient inside, UP health centre staff leave as shift ends

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment. (Representational Image)

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.

Class 10 girl student commits suicide in Kolkata school

The forensic team also reached the incident spot to investigate the case. (Representational Image)

As tensions mount in gulf, Indian carriers expect turbulence

Areas under conflict pose grave threats to civilian air traffic. In 2014, MH-17 of Malaysian Airlines was blown up by a missile fired by Russia backed rebel forces based in Ukraine mistaking it for a Ukranian military aircraft. (Photo: File)

Thanjavur: Sastra varsity law school ranking released

Chennai-based Madhushree N secured the first position in the rank list for admission to 5-Year Integrated Law Programmes of the Sastra Law School for the academic year 2019-20. (Photo: shiksha.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham