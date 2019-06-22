Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Afghanistan cross 150, need 74 runs in 66 balls
 
Nation Other News 22 Jun 2019 Foreign Minister hos ...
Nation, In Other News

Foreign Minister hosts dinner for diplomats, ambassadors

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
This is the first direct interaction of Jaishankar with diplomats after taking over the charge of the MEA..
The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)
 The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

This is the first direct interaction of Jaishankar with HoMs after taking over the charge of the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit.

After taking the office last month, Jaishankar has held a string of bilateral meetings. Last week, he held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javed Jarif.

Known for his diplomatic skills, Jaishankar, a former Foreign Secretary, flew to Bhutan to further widen bilateral relations only a week after assuming the charge at the South Block.

...
Tags: s jaishankar, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by former Union minister and Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia, other members of the delegation were newly-elected MPs and former police officers Satyapal Singh and B D Ram. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP delegation visits Bengal's Bhatpara, claims police firing killed 2

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unconscious patient inside, UP health centre staff leave as shift ends

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment. (Representational Image)

Vijaywada: Ruckus as Jagan's portrait replaces Chandrababu

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three. (Photo: File)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.

Class 10 girl student commits suicide in Kolkata school

The forensic team also reached the incident spot to investigate the case. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham