Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Facebook)) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; India in big trouble as Kohli departs
 
Nation Other News 22 Jun 2019 As tensions mount in ...
Nation, In Other News

As tensions mount in gulf, Indian carriers expect turbulence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Various airlines’ regulators have banned their airlines to fly over Iran.
Areas under conflict pose grave threats to civilian air traffic. In 2014, MH-17 of Malaysian Airlines was blown up by a missile fired by Russia backed rebel forces based in Ukraine mistaking it for a Ukranian military aircraft. (Photo: File)
 Areas under conflict pose grave threats to civilian air traffic. In 2014, MH-17 of Malaysian Airlines was blown up by a missile fired by Russia backed rebel forces based in Ukraine mistaking it for a Ukranian military aircraft. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After an American drone was pulled down and the US strikes on Iranian targets were aborted, tensions have escalated in the Middle East which could be dangerous to civilian air traffic, Hindustan Times reported. Indian airlines are closely observing things to unfold.

India’s Director General of Civil Aviation has not taken any call on the matter whereas various airlines’ regulators have banned their airlines to fly over Iran. If India amends its stand, it would be difficult for Indian airlines to serve some routes.

 

An Air India spokesperson said so far, “Air India’s services are still normal”. An IndiGo spokesperson too said operations were on schedule.

Global carriers like British Airways, Quantas and Singapore Airlines on Friday suspended flights over the Strait of Homuz. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he backed off at the last moment from launching airstrikes on targets in Iran.

Areas under conflict pose grave threats to civilian air traffic. In 2014, MH-17 of Malaysian Airlines was blown up by a missile fired by Russia backed rebel forces based in Ukraine mistaking it for a Ukranian military aircraft.

Flights operating between India and the West have to navigate longer routes as restrictions were in place over Pakistan in wake of terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir.

...
Tags: india, gulf, russia, usa, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

So far, as many as 128 children have died due to the vector-borne disease in the state, including 108 children at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 20 children at Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar BJP leaders observe moment of silence over AES deaths

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to increase the strength of judges and raising the retirement age of high court judges to 65 years. (Photo: File)

CJI writes to PM, seeks increase in number of SC judges

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The petition, filed by advocates Manmohan Singh Narula and Susmita Kumari on Friday, contends that denying the second largest party the leadership in the parliament sets the wrong precedence and dilutes the democracy. (Photo: Representational Image)

Petition in Delhi HC seeks direction for appointment of Leader of Opposition in LS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unconscious patient inside, UP health centre staff leave as shift ends

Sonia, 30, was taken to the centre in the district's Faloda village in Purkazi block on Friday for treatment. (Representational Image)

Smriti Irani’s daughter bullied at school; minister hits back with fierce response

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually 'empowered' the wrong person.

Class 10 girl student commits suicide in Kolkata school

The forensic team also reached the incident spot to investigate the case. (Representational Image)

Thanjavur: Sastra varsity law school ranking released

Chennai-based Madhushree N secured the first position in the rank list for admission to 5-Year Integrated Law Programmes of the Sastra Law School for the academic year 2019-20. (Photo: shiksha.com)

Priority is to ensure law and order, action will be taken when required: WB police

Police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in the area. (Photo: Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham