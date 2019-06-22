Cricket World Cup 2019

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
He reviewed the security situation and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant.
The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)
 The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: Lauding border residents for providing support to troops and maintaining vigil in their areas, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday that the forces were fully prepared for emerging security challenges.

On Friday, the Army chief had visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district and assured material and moral support to all soldiers for enhancing operational capabilities.

 

He also reviewed the security situation in the state and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.

On the second day of his tour, General Rawat, accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, visited troops in the Akhnoor sector and was briefed and updated by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh and commanders on the ground, a defence spokesman said.

He said General Rawat reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, counter infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by the enemy on the LoC and the International Border (IB).

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold, the spokesman said.

He said the Army chief also interacted with the soldiers and commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, Border Security Force and the Army, the spokesman said.

He said General Rawat conveyed his appreciation to the citizens living along the border for providing all support to the troops and maintaining vigil in their areas.

...
