Jobs & Education 22 May 2022 Shortage of teaching ...
Jobs & Education

Shortage of teaching staff to hit state-run schools in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 22, 2022, 10:42 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2022, 12:09 am IST
There is a shortage of 3,000 teachers in about 26,000 government schools in the state, and over 6,000 teachers in zilla parishad schools
Schools will reopen for teachers from June 1 and for students from June 13. Teachers are being called early to get more students enrolled in government schools, especially in the rural areas. — DC file image
 Schools will reopen for teachers from June 1 and for students from June 13. Teachers are being called early to get more students enrolled in government schools, especially in the rural areas. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: With only less than 10 days to go for schools to reopen, shortage of teaching staff at government schools is causing a headache to authorities. There is a shortage of 3,000 teachers in about 26,000 government schools in the state, and over 6,000 teachers in zilla parishad schools, according to official sources.

“There have been no promotions in the education department since 2015. Why is the government ignoring the education sector? Students are already suffering and are at a loss due to lack of proper education during the Covid-19. The government is not even hiring more teachers. Students are missing classes as there are not enough teachers and are eventually losing interest in studies. We want the government to immediately promote teachers and hire new teachers for our students,” said Veera Chari, a government teacher in the city and president, Government Teachers Association.

 

A headmaster of a government school, C. Spandana, said primary school teachers were teaching secondary school students. “Teachers are preparing for subjects and teaching students the subjects so that they do not suffer. When will this stop? Even if teachers are promoted, there would hardly be any teachers left in the primary section. The government needs to hire teachers immediately, at least before we begin the next academic year,” she said.

Schools will reopen for teachers from June 1 and for students from June 13. Teachers are being called early to get more students enrolled in government schools, especially in the rural areas. “While we try our best to visit villages and get more students, I am worried about how the schools will manage the students as they need more teachers. Earlier, at least they were Vidya Volunteers present in school who used to make our job a little easy, as we had their support to manage in the absence of regular teachers. However, ever since Covid-19 broke out, Vidya Volunteers were not assigned, even though we requested the government to complete the syllabus, no action has been taken,” said a headmaster of a government school in the city.

 

“Let us not categorise the government and zilla parishad teachers who are yet to be hired. There are approximately 17,000 vacant posts of which, 9,000 are meant for direct recruitment and remaining are for promotions. There are over 1,04,000 regular teachers working in government schools in the state. Currently, we do not know anything about Vidya Volunteers, but once the TeT exams are conducted by June 12, soon notifications will be issued and the recruitment for government teachers will be conducted within six months,” said an official from the education department. 

 

...
Tags: telangana schools reopening, shortage of teachers, teachers promotions, hire new teachers


Latest From Jobs & Education

This is the next step in education reforms being implemented by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (in picture) after he introduced English-medium education in government schools. — By arrangement

CBSE affiliation for 70 civic schools in AP likely in 2023-34

Jagan (in picture) asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results. — By arrangement

Number of junior colleges increases to 1,200 from 300 in AP, says Jagan

Parent of a Class IV student of a private school wanted his daughter to be exempted from dance and music activities in the school on religious grounds. (Representational image/DC)

Student's school changed to avoid dance, music classes

The Court noted that around two lakh six thousand doctors have registered for the examination and postponing the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors' careers, create chaos and uncertainty and create a deficiency of doctors in hospitals. (AFP Photo)

SC rejects plea seeking NEET-PG 2022 postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Number of junior colleges increases to 1,200 from 300 in AP, says Jagan

Jagan (in picture) asked the officials to focus on TMF, SMF and Gorumuddha programmes and implement them in ways as to achieve the desired results. — By arrangement

Student's school changed to avoid dance, music classes

Parent of a Class IV student of a private school wanted his daughter to be exempted from dance and music activities in the school on religious grounds. (Representational image/DC)

SC rejects plea seeking NEET-PG 2022 postponement

The Court noted that around two lakh six thousand doctors have registered for the examination and postponing the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors' careers, create chaos and uncertainty and create a deficiency of doctors in hospitals. (AFP Photo)

Inter academic year likely to be delayed by a month in Telangana

Officials from the state school education said the results of the Class X examinations would be announced by June 25. — Representational image/DC

Graduates too opting for MGNREGS works in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

On an average, 147 persons from each village are opting for MGNREGS works. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->