Nation Other News 22 May 2021 Southwest monsoon en ...
Nation, In Other News

Southwest monsoon enters Bay of Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 22, 2021, 12:02 am IST
A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level
VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest Monsoon has on Friday advanced into some parts of southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands, apart from some parts of north Andaman Sea. Entry of the monsoon is in association with strengthening and deepening of south-westerly winds over the region and widespread rainfall activity.

A report by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, apart from parts of central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

 

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and cross north Bay of Bengal on May 26.

Tags: southwest monsoon, southeast bay of bengal, south andaman sea and nicobar islands, indian meteorological department (imd), cyclonic circulation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Distribution of Krishnapatnam's anti-COVID concoction halted

Distribution of Krishnapatnam's anti-COVID concoction halted

Nearly 20-25 units of blood are required a day at RIMS. The need of the hour is to repair the defunct ACs in the rooms where blood and plasma platelets are preserved in cold conditions. — Representational image

Blood storage affected: 7 out of 8 ACs not functional at RIMS blood banks

Blood storage affected: 7 out of 8 ACs not functional at RIMS blood banks

The court directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two surities of like amount. — Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Conditional bail for YSRC rebel MP Raju

Conditional bail for YSRC rebel MP Raju

Dr Shaikh Yaseen said many junior doctors were testing Covid-19 positive but there has been no support from either the hospital or the government. — www.jagran.com

Denial of stipend: Unani docs seek CJ's intervention

Denial of stipend: Unani docs seek CJ's intervention



Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders' aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude's film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

Stories of Hope | City app with all Covid resources at one place

Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan - the masterminds behind the app. (Photo: Instagram)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI
