Southwest monsoon enters Bay of Bengal

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest Monsoon has on Friday advanced into some parts of southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands, apart from some parts of north Andaman Sea. Entry of the monsoon is in association with strengthening and deepening of south-westerly winds over the region and widespread rainfall activity.

A report by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, apart from parts of central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and cross north Bay of Bengal on May 26.