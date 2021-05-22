Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Telugu migrant workers heave sigh of relief

A child raises a Palestinian flag and cheers as spectators gather beside the rubble of the al-Jalaa building following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP/John Minchillo)

NIZAMABAD: Telugu migrant workers heaved a sigh of relief after the ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of rocket fire by Hamas. Around 10,000 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are working in Israel as caregivers and housekeeping workers.

A few of the workers shared the “good news” with their family members in India on Friday. The relatives were worried for the safety of the workers.

Hundreds of youths from Nizamabad district, especially from the Armoor area, have been working in Israel for the last few years. During the conflict, the families of migrant workers regularly inquired about the well-being and safety of their kin in Israel.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, B. Maheshwar Goud, Israel Telangana Association working president, said that they were relaxed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold. Indian personnel, especially Telugus, were working even during the conflict, he said. Israel authorities provided safety for its citizens and migrant workers equally, he said. “The ceasefire definitely gives us relief,” he said.

Bacheva Gilath, a teacher in Ramathgan in Israel, said that the ceasefire was welcome. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Israel on Friday over a WhatsApp call, she said that Indian workers were polite and sincere. In housekeeping and caregiver services, Indians were the most trusted, she said.