59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 22 May 2020 Actor Prithviraj, fi ...
Nation, In Other News

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published May 22, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
The film crew of movie ‘Aadu jeevitham’ (goat days) left for Jordan in March.
Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)
 Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

KOCHI: After days of uncertainty, the 58-member Malayalam film crew, including actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan during the shooting of a movie returned to Kochi on Friday.

The crew landed in New Delhi from where they flown to Kochi in a special Air India flight. All the crew members have been sent to quarantine after completing mandatory health screening at the airport. It is learnt that Prithviraj moved to a hotel in Kochi where he will remain in isolation.

 

The film crew of movie ‘Aadu jeevitham’ (goat days) left for Jordan in March. The shooting began on March 16 but had to be abruptly stopped following curfew imposed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Though the crew members and various film organisations sought the support of Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan and Indian embassy authorities to return to Kerala, their travel could not be facilitated due to suspension of flight service during national lockdown.

Later, shooting was resumed with the special permission of Jordanian government and completed in May. Now, after completing the shoot schedule in a desert in Jordan the team has been brought back in special flight.

Prithviraj in an earlier social media post said that the crew was staying in an isolated shelter in Wadi Rum desert and a doctor in the team was carrying out regular medical-checkups for all members regularly. A Jordan government-appointed doctor also was doing periodic check up, he said in social media post.  

The film based on the Malayalam author Benyamin’s book by the same name is being directed by noted director Blessy.

...
Tags: actor prithviraj, malayalam film, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI)

Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus besieges India as country sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Covid-19: Eight more tested positive in Mandya which has the highest number of cases

Representational image (PTI)

Investigations on to find the reason behind the boom sound

An aerial view of Hebbal flyover during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham