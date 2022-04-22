Nation Other News 22 Apr 2022 Arjita Seva Tickets ...
Nation, In Other News

Arjita Seva Tickets to be released on April 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 11:15 am IST
8th edition of Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam performed
As part of parayanam, the 134 shlokas from chapters 33-37 were recited by Vedic pundits. — DC Image
 As part of parayanam, the 134 shlokas from chapters 33-37 were recited by Vedic pundits. — DC Image

Nellore: The online quota of Arjita Seva tickets for July will be released on April 25 at 10 am by TTD.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and book the tickets accordingly.

 

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam was grandly performed on Thursday with the avowed goal of health for global humanity at the Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala.

As part of parayanam, the 134 shlokas from chapters 33-37 were recited by Vedic pundits.

Speaking on the occasion Acharya Ramakrishna Somayajulu of SV Vedic university said parayanams of Balakanda had a healing touch for all ailments and particularly the Visuchika nivarana mantra had a telling effect on all devotees who followed the SVBC live telecasts.

 

Among others who participated in the parayanam were  Ramanujacharya, Maruti, acharyas of Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala, SV Vedic University, SV Higher Vedic Studies, and those from National Sanskrit University.

Thyagaraja sankeetans recital B. Smt. Balaram team from Nellore remained a major attraction.

TTD officials, pundits, and a large number of devotees were present.

...
Tags: arjita seva tickets, tirumala temple, balakanda akhanda parayanam, ttd
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors. (AFP Image)

India, UK decide to push for sealing ambitious FTA by this year

Students sanitise their hands and undergo thermal testing before appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Pre-University Certificate) Board exams, in Chikmagalur, Friday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Second year PU exam starts amid tight security in Karnataka

A medic shows a vial containing doses of Covaxin, at a government hospital, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech asked to provide more data on Covaxin for below 12-year-olds

A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram. (PTI)

India's COVID-19 tally sees spike again; 2,451 new cases reported



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->