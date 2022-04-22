Arjita Seva Tickets to be released on April 25

As part of parayanam, the 134 shlokas from chapters 33-37 were recited by Vedic pundits. — DC Image

Nellore: The online quota of Arjita Seva tickets for July will be released on April 25 at 10 am by TTD.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and book the tickets accordingly.

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam was grandly performed on Thursday with the avowed goal of health for global humanity at the Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala.

As part of parayanam, the 134 shlokas from chapters 33-37 were recited by Vedic pundits.

Speaking on the occasion Acharya Ramakrishna Somayajulu of SV Vedic university said parayanams of Balakanda had a healing touch for all ailments and particularly the Visuchika nivarana mantra had a telling effect on all devotees who followed the SVBC live telecasts.

Among others who participated in the parayanam were Ramanujacharya, Maruti, acharyas of Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala, SV Vedic University, SV Higher Vedic Studies, and those from National Sanskrit University.

Thyagaraja sankeetans recital B. Smt. Balaram team from Nellore remained a major attraction.

TTD officials, pundits, and a large number of devotees were present.