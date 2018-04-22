search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Abandoned body of 3-day-old child found mutilated by stray dogs in Kerala

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2018, 10:40 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 10:40 am IST
The body of the 3-day-old child was spotted by a self-help group 'Kudumbashree'. The members of the group informed the police.
Body of a 3-day-old child was found abandoned at Puthur in Kollam district on Saturday with the baby's hands and legs bitten off by stray dogs. (Representational image)
 Body of a 3-day-old child was found abandoned at Puthur in Kollam district on Saturday with the baby's hands and legs bitten off by stray dogs. (Representational image)

Kollam: Body of a 3-day-old child was found abandoned at Puthur in Kollam district on Saturday with the baby's hands and legs bitten off by stray dogs, the police said.

The body was spotted by a self-help group 'Kudumbashree' and the members informed the police, they added.

 

Kerala has witnessed many incidents of stray dog attacks in the recent years.

In October 2016, a 90-year-old man sleeping in the front verandah of his house had been attacked by stray dogs and badly injured. He had succumbed to injuries later. Another elderly woman was attacked and killed by stray dogs at Kannramkulam in the state capital in 2015.

According to a report submitted in the Supreme Court, more than one lakh people were bitten by dogs in 2015-16 in the southern state.

Tags: kerala, stray dogs, baby mutilated by dogs
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)




