TTD plans to construct 30 more laddu counters in Tirupati to speed up distribution

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Y.S. Subba Reddy said that the temple management has planned to construct 30 more counters in the Laddu Complex at Tirumala at a cost of Rs 5.25 crore in order to prevent delays in laddu distribution in the complex.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the TTD’s annual budget 2023-24 at Tirumala on Wednesday along with TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, the chairman said that the trust board has decided to take up the development at laddu complex during its meeting held in February. The outcome of the proceedings during the board meeting held on February 15 were not disclosed due to the MLC elections code.

Mr. Reddy said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Srinivasa Setu after the final phase of works which are almost nearing completion. He also said that the CM, on behalf of the State Government, will present silk vastrams to the presiding deities at Vontimitta temple on April 5 in connection with the state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam.

He said that the trust board has given the nod for laying a road between Alipiri to Vakulamatha temple for the sake of devotees. Among other resolution, he said that the board has resolved to release Rs 4.70 crore towards the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple at Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4.71 crore towards the development of SGS Arts College in Tirupati,

The Chairman said the changed VIP break darshan timing will continue as such since over 95 percent of common pilgrims had given thumbs up to the existing method which has drastically reduced the waiting hours of darshan and also decreased the pressure on accommodation. TTD is contemplating to reduce the SRIVANI tickets during these three months to enable more darshan time for common pilgrims. He said that the summer pilgrim rush is set to increase in April, May and June, and the VIPs are requested to reduce their referrals and enable more common pilgrims to have darshan.