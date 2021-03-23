Nation Other News 22 Mar 2021 East Godavari's ...
East Godavari's civic bodies see growth in property tax collection despite pandemic

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2021, 2:11 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 7:04 am IST
The village secretaries are coming in handy in collecting revenue and so has been the case with the online payment procedure
Two municipal corporations-Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, three nagara panchayats-Gollaprolu, Mummidivaram and Yeleswaram- and seven municipalities- Tuni, Samalkot, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuran, Mandapeta, Amalapuram- collected 96.03 per cent revenue compared to last year’s 80.74 per cent. (PTI File)
 Two municipal corporations-Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, three nagara panchayats-Gollaprolu, Mummidivaram and Yeleswaram- and seven municipalities- Tuni, Samalkot, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuran, Mandapeta, Amalapuram- collected 96.03 per cent revenue compared to last year’s 80.74 per cent. (PTI File)

KAKINADA: The civic bodies in East Godavari district have achieved good property tax collections in spite of covid-19 pandemic for the year 2020-21. Two municipal corporations-Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, three nagara panchayats-Gollaprolu, Mummidivaram and Yeleswaram- and seven municipalities- Tuni, Samalkot, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuran, Mandapeta, Amalapuram- collected 96.03 per cent revenue compared to last year’s 80.74 per cent.

The village secretaries are coming in handy in collecting revenue and so has been the case with the online payment procedure. Previously, bill collectors used to visit homes and demand payment of taxes. But, now the volunteers are creating awareness among the property owners on payments of taxes.

 

According to Kakinada Municipal Corporation officers, owners could pay their taxes through secretariat offices, online or at KMC offices. Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation collected Rs 42.03 crore till Monday compared to last year’s Rs 34.5 crore and Kakinada Municipal Corporation collected Rs 31.89 crore as against Rs 27.44 crore last year. Amalapuram collected Rs 4.99 crore as against Rs 4.20 crore, Peddapuram Rs 2.57 crore compared to last year’s Rs 2.31 crore, Tuni Rs 2.56 crore (Rs 2.52 crore), Ramachandrapuram Rs 2.33 crores (Rs 2.02 crore), Pithapuram Rs 2.19 crore (Rs 1.67 crore), Samalkot Rs 2.18 crore (Rs 1.47 crore), Yeleswaram nagara panchayat Rs 0.91 crore (Rs 0.72 crore), Gollaprolu Rs 0.88 crore (Rs 0. 78 crore) and Mummidivaram nagara panchayat collected Rs 0.59 crore (Rs 0.55 crore). However, it was low in Mandapeta municipality as it collected only Rs 2.91 crore as against Rs 3.02 crore last year.

 

However, the arrears of government buildings are being piled up. It is said that the KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has paid special attention to arrears of government buildings and is bringing pressure on the department heads to clear the dues. Nearly Rs 13 crore is due from government offices as property tax from 498 assessments in Kakinada.

