Nation Other News 22 Mar 2021 Dharmapuri Brahmotsa ...
Nation, In Other News

Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam to begin from March 24

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2021, 11:33 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2021, 11:34 am IST
A large number of devotees are expected from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Warangal districts, apart from neighbouring states
Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. (Image credit: Youtube)
 Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. (Image credit: Youtube)

Karimnagar: Authorities of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple situated in Dharmapuri in Jagtial district are making elaborate arrangements for celebrating the brahmotsavalu on a grand note for 13 days from Wednesday to April 5.
All Covid-19 guidelines will be following during the entire festivities.
A large number of devotees are expected from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Warangal districts, apart from neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. Temporary sheds are being established at the river side. There will be medical camps for attending to any health emergencies. Karimnagar milk producers and Vijay Dairy have come forward to supply lassi pockets to devotees, the EO informed.
He said welfare minister Koppula Eshwar has handed over invitations to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, endowment minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and other important dignitaries.

 

Celebrations will begin from Wednesday with Kalyanotsavam of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy with Goddess Lakshmi Devi. From March 25 to 30, there will be Teppothsavamu and Dolothsavam for Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and Venkateshwara Swamy.

On March 31, there will be Uttara Digyathra of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Dakshina Uttara Digyathra of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy will be on April 1. From April 3 to 5, Laxmi Narasimha Swamy’s Ekanthothsavamu will be held. The festival will conclude with Brahmostavalu.

Unlike any other region across the country, there are two unique temples of Yama Dharma Raju and God Brahma in Dharmapuri. The Brahma Pushkarini (Koneru) of Dharmapuri is the largest in Telangana state.

 

District collector G. Ravi and officials of municipal department are supervising various works including sanitation. The rice mills associations, cloth merchants and Arya Vyshya Sangham will organise Maha-Annadhanam on all 13 days for thousands of devotees attending the Brahmotsavalu.

...
Tags: dharmapuri brahmotsavam, sri laxmi narasimha swamy temple
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

The remains include Neolithic sling shots using which birds were scared away, as in modern times, for protecting crops existing 4000 BC. (DC photo)

21 prehistoric remains found at Neelakanthapuram in Anantapur district

News

Police arrest Gurijala Ravinder Rao, calls him ‘Urban Maoist’

Post-graduation students and house surgeons from several private medical colleges complain that they are not getting monthly stipend on par with those from governments medical colleges. (Representational image : DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh junior doctors threaten strike over payment of stipend

A woman waits to get tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)

Major spurt in COVID-19 cases in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Indian tourists boost cash registers in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar witnesses the exchange of agreements between India and Maldives on a wide range of domains. (PTI)

No mixopathy, we’ve enough docs, says IMA

IMA said it will fight the menace of mixopathy by all means including any legal battle, political lobbying and massive sustained struggle. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham