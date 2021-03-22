Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam to begin from March 24

Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. (Image credit: Youtube)

Karimnagar: Authorities of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple situated in Dharmapuri in Jagtial district are making elaborate arrangements for celebrating the brahmotsavalu on a grand note for 13 days from Wednesday to April 5.

All Covid-19 guidelines will be following during the entire festivities.

A large number of devotees are expected from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Warangal districts, apart from neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Temple executive officer Sankatala Srinivas said arrangements have been going on since past two weeks for making the 13-day festivities a success. Temporary sheds are being established at the river side. There will be medical camps for attending to any health emergencies. Karimnagar milk producers and Vijay Dairy have come forward to supply lassi pockets to devotees, the EO informed.

He said welfare minister Koppula Eshwar has handed over invitations to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, endowment minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and other important dignitaries.

Celebrations will begin from Wednesday with Kalyanotsavam of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy with Goddess Lakshmi Devi. From March 25 to 30, there will be Teppothsavamu and Dolothsavam for Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and Venkateshwara Swamy.

On March 31, there will be Uttara Digyathra of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Dakshina Uttara Digyathra of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy will be on April 1. From April 3 to 5, Laxmi Narasimha Swamy’s Ekanthothsavamu will be held. The festival will conclude with Brahmostavalu.

Unlike any other region across the country, there are two unique temples of Yama Dharma Raju and God Brahma in Dharmapuri. The Brahma Pushkarini (Koneru) of Dharmapuri is the largest in Telangana state.

District collector G. Ravi and officials of municipal department are supervising various works including sanitation. The rice mills associations, cloth merchants and Arya Vyshya Sangham will organise Maha-Annadhanam on all 13 days for thousands of devotees attending the Brahmotsavalu.