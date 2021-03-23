AP Central university to construct compound wall with central funds

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) was cleared by a Union Council of Ministry’s resolution in August 2018 and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was nominated as a mentor institution for two consecutive academic years. (Photo: AP Central University)

ANANTAPUR: About Rs 9.50 crore budgetary allocations made by the Centre for AP central university will be spent for the construction of a compound wall at the proposed site in Jantalur, B.K. Samudram mandal in the district.

The newly sanctioned central university was unable to procure the required infrastructure even after three years of its establishment. The Centre in its 2020-21 Budget allocated about Rs 9.50 crore to the as against a total requirement of more than Rs 900 crore.

The state government has already allotted 400 acres of land belonging to the Prisons Department located closer to Reddypalli open-air prison near Jantalur. As Rs 9.50 crore was meant meagre, the district administration and university authorities wanted to spend that amount for constructing a compound wall around the allotted land.

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) was cleared by a Union Council of Ministry’s resolution in August 2018 and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was nominated as a mentor institution for two consecutive academic years.

The varsity is running in a temporary building of JNTUA and offering courses in B.A., (Hons) Political Science, B.Sc., (Hons) Economics and PG courses.

Joint collector Nishanth Kumar said the borders were fixed between the open-air prison and Central University during a meeting with varsity officials and prison authorities two days ago.

The central university vice-chancellor Dr S.A. Kori and registrar Sashibhushan, the prison superintendent Chinna Rao, RDO Gunabhushan Reddy and other revenue officials finalised the borders of both.

The joint collector sought to complete the compound wall in between the two allotted lands by making use of the budgetary allocations.