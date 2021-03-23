Nation Other News 22 Mar 2021 80 spectators injure ...
80 spectators injured as gallery collapses at kabaddi meet in Telangana's Suryapet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Mar 23, 2021, 5:38 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Of the 3,000 spectators present at the time, around 1,000 were sitting on one side of the gallery in excess of its capacity
The collapse of the gallery was attributed to the weakness of the structure. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, police said. (Image by arrangement)
Hyderabad: Some 80 spectators were injured when a makeshift spectator gallery collapsed during the 47th Junior National-level kabaddi tournament in Suryapet here on Monday.

The tournament was inaugurated by energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy at the police grounds. The Telangana Kabaddi Association in a tie-up with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district had organised the event in which 29 states participated.

 

The energy minister said, "Four members suffered leg fractures and are being treated. A thorough investigation will be done into the mishap and identify the reason.”

Nearly 3,000 spectators were present at the time. Around 1,000 of them were sitting on one side of the gallery in excess of its capacity. Suryapet superintendent of police R. Bhaskaran said, "It appears the structure of the gallery was weak."

The collapse of the gallery was attributed to the weakness of the structure. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, police said. Footage from the accident went viral on social media.

 

All those trapped under the makeshift gallery were rescued and the injured shifted to Suryapet government hospital and to some private hospitals for treatment. Four people were critically injured, said the SP.

The energy minister said, "The Kabaddi Association has approached me to hold the national event in Suryapet. As in-charge minister for the district, I lent all support. The organisers held the event in memory of my mother Savitramma. I am deeply pained at the incident.”

“Only six persons were seriously injured while nearly 40 were admitted with minor injuries and will be discharged soon. The government will extend all assistance to the injured. The tournament will go on as scheduled."

 

Tags: 47th junior national-level kabaddi tournament, suryapet kabaddi tournament, gallery collapse
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


