21 prehistoric remains found at Neelakanthapuram in Anantapur district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2021, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2021, 12:15 pm IST
Assistant archaeology director Rajitha said efforts have already been initiated to protect the site and sculptures for posterity
The remains include Neolithic sling shots using which birds were scared away, as in modern times, for protecting crops existing 4000 BC. (DC photo)
Anantapur: A team of archaeological experts has on Sunday found prehistoric remains in Neelakanthapuram, an interior village in Madakasira mandal of Anantapur district located close to the Karnataka border. The remains include Neolithic sling shots using which birds were scared away, as in modern times, for protecting crops existing 4000 BC. In addition, iron slag and raw iron nodules from the Iron Age of 1500 BC have also been found.

The team included Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, V. Rajitha, assistant director of Archaeology Department in Anantapur and Professor P. Chenna Reddy, former director of Archaeology Department.

 

Dr. Sivanagi Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that the team has explored the agricultural fields of former minister and ex-APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy on the latter’s invitation after he found the ancient objects while constructing a temple in his village since past one and a half years.

Further, an Eighth Century’s Mahishamardhini, 12th Century’s Sun God sculpture and 16th century’s Abhaya Anjaneya idol have been found in different segments of the agricultural fields belonging to Raghuveera Reddy.

Assistant archaeology director Rajitha said efforts have already been initiated to protect the site and sculptures for posterity.

 

Raghuveera Reddy said a book will soon be released on Neelakanthapuram and its history based on available prehistoric material.

Tags: prehistoric, neelakanthapuram, neolithic sling shots, sculptures
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


