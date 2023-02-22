  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Feb 2023 Stray dogs attack SC ...
Nation, In Other News

Stray dogs attack SC hostel students in Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2023, 10:19 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 11:18 am IST
According to reports, a young boy was attacked by street dogs in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. (Representational image)
 According to reports, a young boy was attacked by street dogs in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A day after a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Hyderabad on Tuesday, another incident of stray dog attack has been reported from Karimnagar. A stray dog attacked students of Scheduled Caste Welfare hostel in Shankarapatnam in late hours on Tuesday. The dog which entered the the SC hostel campus at midnight attacked two Class seven students Sumanth and Pin Reddy.

Both of them woke up and came out of their rooms to go to the toilet. Seeing them, the stray suddenly pounced on the students. Both of them injured in the unexpected attack. Hearing the screaming of the students, the remaining students switched on the lights and came out and chased the dog. The horrified dog ran away and jumped out of the hostel campus.

Sumanth suffered injuries on his hands and legs while Pin Reddy managed to escape from the bite of the dog.

Upon receiving the information from the locals, the 108 ambulance staff Satish Reddy and Gopi Krishna rushed to the spot. The students were given first aid and the injured student was shifted to the government main hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

In another incident,  a young boy was attacked by street dogs in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. The boy was attacked by the strays when he was playing outside his house. He was admitted to the hospital with injuries, according to reports.

The Hyderabad incident has sent shockwaves across the state and public protest is mounting against the failure of authorities in controlling the stray dog menace. The roads have become unsafe with the pack of ferocious stray dogs are roaming around. The increasing number of dog bite incidents has instilled fear among those who go for morning walk and people who start their day early like milk suppliers or garbage pickers.

Meanwhile, after the Hyderabad incident, the civic officials captured roughly 30 dogs from Amberpet, sterilised them, and released them back into the neighbourhood. The corporation officials claimed that the dog-catching drive is held on a regular basis, and that the GHMC was carrying out the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Regulations 2001 as well as the Animal Welfare Board of India's standard operating procedures.

...
Tags: stray dog attack, stray dogs, hyderabad stray dog attack
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Sarpanch D. Yesu Mariamma of Ammapalem village in Pedavegi mandal of Eluru district lodged a complaint against officials of her own village panchayat.

Ammapalem sarpanch complains against panchayat staff

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in snooping case

The TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy lodging a complaint to the police commissioner A.V.Ranganath here at the commissionerate office in Hanamkonda district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Goonda raj in Warangal, cries Revanth

Justice Lavu Nageshwara Rao (Image Source: Twitter/@barandbench)

Government Should give priority to ADR process: Justice Nageshwara Rao



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->