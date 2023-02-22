Stray dogs attack SC hostel students in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A day after a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Hyderabad on Tuesday, another incident of stray dog attack has been reported from Karimnagar. A stray dog attacked students of Scheduled Caste Welfare hostel in Shankarapatnam in late hours on Tuesday. The dog which entered the the SC hostel campus at midnight attacked two Class seven students Sumanth and Pin Reddy.

Both of them woke up and came out of their rooms to go to the toilet. Seeing them, the stray suddenly pounced on the students. Both of them injured in the unexpected attack. Hearing the screaming of the students, the remaining students switched on the lights and came out and chased the dog. The horrified dog ran away and jumped out of the hostel campus.

Sumanth suffered injuries on his hands and legs while Pin Reddy managed to escape from the bite of the dog.

Upon receiving the information from the locals, the 108 ambulance staff Satish Reddy and Gopi Krishna rushed to the spot. The students were given first aid and the injured student was shifted to the government main hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

In another incident, a young boy was attacked by street dogs in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad. The boy was attacked by the strays when he was playing outside his house. He was admitted to the hospital with injuries, according to reports.

The Hyderabad incident has sent shockwaves across the state and public protest is mounting against the failure of authorities in controlling the stray dog menace. The roads have become unsafe with the pack of ferocious stray dogs are roaming around. The increasing number of dog bite incidents has instilled fear among those who go for morning walk and people who start their day early like milk suppliers or garbage pickers.

Meanwhile, after the Hyderabad incident, the civic officials captured roughly 30 dogs from Amberpet, sterilised them, and released them back into the neighbourhood. The corporation officials claimed that the dog-catching drive is held on a regular basis, and that the GHMC was carrying out the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Regulations 2001 as well as the Animal Welfare Board of India's standard operating procedures.