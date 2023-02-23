Top honchos of industry to attend global summit in AP on March 3 and 4

State industries director G. Srijana said, “We are making all arrangements for the global investors summit by reaching out to the leaders in various industries to invest in AP.” (Image: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The two-day Global Investors’ Summit would host top industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and several Union ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy on the inaugural day on March 3 in Visakhapatnam.

The industries department is making hectic arrangements for the two-day summit with its main focus on 15 sectors like pharmaceutical, food processing, information technology, aerospace, infrastructure, logistics, start-ups etc.

Panel discussions will be held with keynote speakers drawn from among the industry leaders present at the event.

On the first day of the summit on March 3, after its inauguration, there will be panel discussions covering all key sectors. Officials would explain about the investment potential of AP and the incentives being offered, as also the advantages to be gained from setting up of industrial units in the state. A cultural programme will be arranged, followed by dinner to culminate the first day’s session.

On the second day, on March 4, there would be signing of memoranda of understanding involving industrialists and the AP government for setting up industrial units in various sectors. B2B meetings will be arranged to facilitate interaction among potential investors and major players in the industry to facilitate investments.

Ambassadors from 20 countries like the UK, New Zealand etc would attend the summit.

Meanwhile, the global summit so far saw a registration of nearly 5,500 industrialists for their participation, and the number is expected to go up further.

At AP Pavillion, several state government schemes line Nadu-Nedu and several incentives being offered by the state to set up industrial units and start-ups will be showcased.

State industries director G. Srijana said, “We are making all arrangements for the global investors summit by reaching out to the leaders in various industries to invest in AP.”