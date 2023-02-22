Pawan Kalyan congratulates Telugu people on International Mother Language Day

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated people speaking Telugu language to mark the International Mother Language Day being observed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the Jana Sena chief opined that as long as one’s mother tongue was safeguarded it would help one’s culture and traditions also to be protected so that the nation would flourish with people being allowed to speak their mother tongue and promote it.

He turned critical against the state government for ignoring to safeguard the mother tongue and called upon the people to take responsibility to protect their

mother tongue.

Referring to a letter written by UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdeesh Kumar to the Governor designate Abdul Nazeer with an appeal to initiate steps to promote mother tongue in higher education, he felt the need on the part of everyone to take into consideration and practice it.