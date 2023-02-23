  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Feb 2023 'Mayor quit ...
Nation, In Other News

'Mayor quit' chorus grows louder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:56 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:21 am IST
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. (Photo: Twitter)
 Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: When a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi's remark that "dogs behave that way" if not fed provoked an outcry among the public, who demanded that the Mayor step down for making such insensitive and irresponsible statements.

Citizens demanding her resignation took to social media on Wednesday, using
the hashtag #GHMCMayorMustResign.  In a tweet, Dr Meghanath, a physician,
questioned the Mayor why the city has 2.5 lakh dogs, while stating, "they will never cast their vote for you. Should we file a case on the dogs and put them behind bars?”

Vyamesh, a watchman in Ganesh Nagar, claimed that at least 10 street dogs
freely roam in the colony, and get aggressive during the summer.  The GHMC
dog catching squad caught a few dogs last year, and dumped them back a week
later. "Nothing has changed since. A kid from our apartment was bitten by a dog last year.” Vajra Devi, a shopkeeper in Amberpet, stated that people in her colony had made repeated calls to the GHMC to catch the stray dogs, but to no avail. "While the GHMC keeps insisting that 'don't feed them’, some animal lovers buy biscuits from our shop and feed them. The dogs roam freely and gather near the shop knowing well that the animal lovers will feed them.”

Kanakaiah R, a retired employee and a resident of Shivam Road in Vidyanagar,
stated that he and his wife fear to venture out because of the stray dog menace.

...
Tags: mayor gadwal vijayalakshmi, hyderabad stray dog attack, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

HC takes up news report on stray dogs mauling boy as PIL
Two more dog bites cases reported in Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

Anoop after winning the lottery last year — PTI

Kerala's lottery man makes luck of the draw his life story, the state is all smiles

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule — PTI

"Worrying": NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks probe into Sanjay Raut's claim of life threat

The session opened with presidential address of Intuc president G. Sanjeeva Reddy who urged delegates numbering about 7,000 and general council members to help unorganised workers in achieving decent employment and fair pay for a perfect purchasing power for the rural, agricultural and gig workers. (DC)

Help unorganised sector workers get jobs: INTUC

YSRC MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar along with TTD Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and party leaders takes part in a huge procession to file the nominations near Sampath Vinayak Temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (P Narasimha Murthy/DC)

Traffic jam during nomination process in Anantapur



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

“The difference between tourism and sugar is this: Tourism will create only employment. The money earned by hoteliers will be taken back overseas. But in the sugar industry, the money comes all into Fiji. It goes to labourer, cane cutter, farmer, lorry driver, and so forth up to the miller,” said Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh. (Representational Image: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->