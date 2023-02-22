Fake news on APSRTC jobs-2023 debunked

Corporation officials said on Tuesday they have come across news on social media that RTC will soon fill jobs for which candidates can apply by paying some amount. –– File Image

Vijayawada: APSRTC has cautioned people against trusting fake news titled "APSRTC Jobs Notification 2023" on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Corporation officials said on Tuesday they have come across news on social media that RTC will soon fill jobs for which candidates can apply by paying some amount. Officials maintained that they have not released any statement or notification to this effect. It appears like an attempt to defraud public.

RTC officials recalled that in the past, some people had cheated many with fake mails. Now, they are attempting a similar type of fraud through social media. Officials asked people not to pay any fee in advance with Aadhaar cards or bank OTP numbers. They warned that fraudsters may even empty their bank accounts.

Officials said if there is any job vacancy in RTC, the same will be announced through media or newspapers. They said they are lodging a complaint in this regard with police.