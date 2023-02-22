  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Feb 2023 Fake news on APSRTC ...
Nation, In Other News

Fake news on APSRTC jobs-2023 debunked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2023, 11:54 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 11:54 am IST
Corporation officials said on Tuesday they have come across news on social media that RTC will soon fill jobs for which candidates can apply by paying some amount. –– File Image
 Corporation officials said on Tuesday they have come across news on social media that RTC will soon fill jobs for which candidates can apply by paying some amount. –– File Image

Vijayawada: APSRTC has cautioned people against trusting fake news titled "APSRTC Jobs Notification 2023" on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Corporation officials said on Tuesday they have come across news on social media that RTC will soon fill jobs for which candidates can apply by paying some amount. Officials maintained that they have not released any statement or notification to this effect. It appears like an attempt to defraud public.

RTC officials recalled that in the past, some people had cheated many with fake mails. Now, they are attempting a similar type of fraud through social media. Officials asked people not to pay any fee in advance with Aadhaar cards or bank OTP numbers. They warned that fraudsters may even empty their bank accounts.

Officials said if there is any job vacancy in RTC, the same will be announced through media or newspapers. They said they are lodging a complaint in this regard with police.

...
Tags: vijayawada news, andhra pradesh state road transport corporation (apsrtc), fake apsrtc jobs notification 2023, apsrtc officials
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Forest Department has launched a major operation to capture a wild elephant which killed two people in Kadaba Taluk. (Photo by arrangement)

Operation to capture killer elephant launched in Dakshina Kannada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accorded a personal send-off to outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Gannavaram airport. (Twitter)

CM Jagan personally sees-off outgoing Governor at airport

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh (Twitter/@naralokesh)

Nara Lokesh promises Islamic Bank on coming to power in AP

Supreme COurt (PTI)

Karnataka hijab ban: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->