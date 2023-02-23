CM welcomes Governor-designate Justice Abdul Nazeer

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lighting a share moment and hugging New Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Vijayawada Airport on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement).

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended a hearty welcome to Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S. Abdul Nazeer at the ceremonial reception organised in his honour at the Gannavaram International Airport here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet and shawl to Justice Nazeer and welcomed him and his family members on their arrival at the airport from Delhi.

Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced to the Governor-designate the dignitaries who attended the ceremonial reception.

State Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, the chairmen of various corporations, Vijayawada mayor Bhagyalakshmi, R.M. Basha, RTI chief commissioner, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, APSRTC MD Tirumala Rao and police commissioner Kantirana Tata were among those present.

Later, Justice Nazeer and his family were extended a warm welcome at Raj Bhavan by Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary to Governor as also joint secretary Suryaprakash and others.