Social revolution in Jagan rule: Jogi Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress ministers Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and K.V. Usha Sri Charan have declared that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has heralded a social revolution that is providing justice to people of Andhra Pradesh.

They claimed that BCs, SCs, STs and minorities have swelled with joy like Mount Everest after seeing seats allotted to BCs, SCs and STs in the forthcoming AP Legislative Council elections.

Addressing separate media conferences here on Tuesday, the three ministers pointed out that for the total 18 seats, YSRC is fielding 11 BCs, four OCs, two SCs and one ST candidate. They criticised opposition leader N. Chandra Babu Naidu for not sending any party leader of the BC community to Rajya Sabha.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh hailed the Chief Minister for destroying the capitalistic ideology of TDP. He maintained that AP is the only state in the country, where social justice has been done to weaker sections for the first time in history. “If Chandrababu is really committed to BCs welfare, he should participate in an open debate and disclose what he has really done for their uplift,” he maintained.

Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao lauded the CM for giving 11 of the total 18 MLC seats to BC, thereby implementing the ideologies of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjeevan Ram and other social reformers.

While this is so, Nageswara Rao recalled that TD had approached the court to reduce the quota for BCs to 24 per cent from 34 per cent.

Women and child welfare minister K.V. Usha Sri Charan underlined that Jagan’s government is a true reflection of what Dr Ambedkar and Jyoti Rao Phule desired for the downtrodden. She said never in the history of Andhra Pradesh, including united AP, had the power to BCs gone above 50 per cent.

On Lokesh’s padayatra, she observed that the TD leader is making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister, but has not spelt out any agenda regarding public welfare if voted to power.