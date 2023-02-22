  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Feb 2023 Social revolution in ...
Nation, Politics

Social revolution in Jagan rule: Jogi Ramesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2023, 7:39 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 7:41 am IST
Andhra Pradesh housing minister Jogi Ramesh (Twitter/@JogiRamesh)
 Andhra Pradesh housing minister Jogi Ramesh (Twitter/@JogiRamesh)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress ministers Jogi Ramesh, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and K.V. Usha Sri Charan have declared that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has heralded a social revolution that is providing justice to people of Andhra Pradesh.

They claimed that BCs, SCs, STs and minorities have swelled with joy like Mount Everest after seeing seats allotted to BCs, SCs and STs in the forthcoming AP Legislative Council elections.

Addressing separate media conferences here on Tuesday, the three ministers pointed out that for the total 18 seats, YSRC is fielding 11 BCs, four OCs, two SCs and one ST candidate. They criticised opposition leader N. Chandra Babu Naidu for not sending any party leader of the BC community to Rajya Sabha.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh hailed the Chief Minister for destroying the capitalistic ideology of TDP. He maintained that AP is the only state in the country, where social justice has been done to weaker sections for the first time in history. “If Chandrababu is really committed to BCs welfare, he should participate in an open debate and disclose what he has really done for their uplift,” he maintained.

Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao lauded the CM for giving 11 of the total 18 MLC seats to BC, thereby implementing the ideologies of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjeevan Ram and other social reformers.

While this is so, Nageswara Rao recalled that TD had approached the court to reduce the quota for BCs to 24 per cent from 34 per cent.

Women and child welfare minister K.V. Usha Sri Charan underlined that Jagan’s government is a true reflection of what Dr Ambedkar and Jyoti Rao Phule desired for the downtrodden. She said never in the history of Andhra Pradesh, including united AP, had the power to BCs gone above 50 per cent.

On Lokesh’s padayatra, she observed that the TD leader is making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister, but has not spelt out any agenda regarding public welfare if voted to power.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, housing minister jogi ramesh, n. chandra babu naidu, karumuri venkata nageswara rao, k.v. usha sri charan, telugu desam leader nara lokesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

K.Suryanarayana Rao (second from right) files nomination as YSRC MLC candidate for local bodies of East Godavari district in Kakinada on Tuesday. Ministers P.Viswaroop, Ch.Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and D.Raja are seen. (Photo by arrangement)

16 file nominations for MLC polls on first day

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat said the BC, SC, ST and minority families have been empowered in the form of the Jagananna for their economic, social and political uplift. “They feel CM Jagan has stood up as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden sections and express their sincere gratitude to him,” he said. (Image Source: Twitter)

CM Jagan offered 68 percent posts to BCs says MP Margani Bharat

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to provide the essential cushion for rural livelihoods, and that budgetary allocations for rural development have been gradually reduced year after year under the BRS regime. (File Photo: DC)

Kishan faults Budget, says Hyderabad growth is skewed

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuvan and Justice N. Tukaramji granted time to the government and other authorities to respond to a plea seeking implementation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. (File Photo)

Teachers’ transfer guidelines: HC directs edu. dept to pass orders



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Eknath Shinde calls crucial meeting of Shiv Sena national executive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

'This will come down heavily on BJP...' Gehlot on raids conducted in Chhattisgarh

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->