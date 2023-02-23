  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Feb 2023 Annual Law Nestham t ...
Nation, In Other News

Annual Law Nestham two times per annum from this year to help junior lawyers: CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Quoting from the works of Irish-American journalist and writer Alexander Cockburn, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the “Weapon of the advocate is the sword of the soldier, not the dagger of the assassin.” (Photo: Twitter)
 Quoting from the works of Irish-American journalist and writer Alexander Cockburn, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the “Weapon of the advocate is the sword of the soldier, not the dagger of the assassin.” (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to young lawyers to show concern for the poor and stand by them in the same way the government was standing by them.

With the press of a button at his camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister released Rs 1,00,55,000 under the YSR Law Nestham to benefit 2,011 eligible junior advocates. He said the amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

He said, “The annual scheme would henceforth be implemented two times per annum from this year , extending the help to more junior advocates.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that the government has so far released a total of Rs 35.40 crore under the YSR Law Nestham benefitting 4,248 junior advocates in the last three and half years. “Junior advocates face a lot of difficulties during the first three years of their practice as they belong to the self-employed groups and there are no earnings.”

The monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 each for three years under the scheme would go a long way in helping them stand on their own.

The Chief Minister recalled that the YSR Law Nestham had been promised in the party’s election manifesto to help junior advocates. They had narrated their difficulties to him during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government released Rs 25 crore to the needy advocates during the Covid-19 pandemic from the corpus fund of Rs 100 crore  sanctioned for AP state advocates welfare trust. The government’s efforts to stand by the junior advocates would be a boon to them and at the same time they must also make it a point to help the poor with free legal assistance.

Quoting from the works of Irish-American journalist and writer Alexander Cockburn, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the “Weapon of the advocate is the sword of the soldier, not the dagger of the assassin.”

Aspiring junior advocates seeking financial assistance under YSR Law Nestham or the Advocates Welfare Trust may apply online or directly send their requests to the law secretary.

A beneficiary junior lawyer, Ch. Vennela from Guntur, said her father is a small-time employee and mother does tailoring work to sustain the family. The Law Nestham financial assistance is helping her pay the exam fees and the like, and thanked the Chief Minister for the innovative scheme.

 Another junior lawyer, G. Amulya from NTR district, said she is a member of the Bezawada Bar Association for the past one year and aims to be a criminal lawyer. She thanked the CM for offering her the Law Nestham benefits.

Law secretary Satya Prabhakara Rao, Bejawada Bar Association president Chandragiri Vishnuvardhan, senior officials and junior advocates participated in the programme.
 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, bank accounts, praja sankalpa yatra, covid-19 pandemic
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

BRS first plenary in Hyderabad on April 27, KCR to showcase Oppn unity

Latest From Nation

Modi launched the Amrit Sarovar Mission on April 24, 2022, with an objective to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district. (PTI Photo)

PM reviews projects under Amrit Sarovar Mission with chief secretaries

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr. Chandrasekhar told DC that soon after they had been alerted, they put Dr. Preethi on ventilator and conducted all tests along with a CT scan. He maintained that they did not find any injection mark on the body of the PG student. Police officials, who examined the room of PG students, did not find any syringe or bottle.(Representional DC Image)

Complaint of suicide attempt by KMC student in Hanamkonda

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that even top officers like district collectors and executive engineers are not aware of a basic thing that only an officer with the rank of secretary to the government, can represent the state, especially while filing an appeal against orders. (Representional Image: DC)

Telangana HC chides collector for unilaterally filing appeal on state’s behalf

During his padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised people of Gajuwaka that he would resolve the issue if elected to power. Accordingly, he has fulfilled his promise. (DC)

AP government gives land rights to thousands in Gajuwaka



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian cheetahs to be released into the wild in a month

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file Photo)

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

“The difference between tourism and sugar is this: Tourism will create only employment. The money earned by hoteliers will be taken back overseas. But in the sugar industry, the money comes all into Fiji. It goes to labourer, cane cutter, farmer, lorry driver, and so forth up to the miller,” said Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh. (Representational Image: PTI)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->