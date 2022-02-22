Nation Other News 22 Feb 2022 Free entry for touri ...
Nation, In Other News

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2022, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 6:19 pm IST
This exemption is given every year to commemorate the death anniversary of the Mughal emperor
Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Agra: On the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, tourists will get free entry to Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1.

This exemption is given every year to commemorate the death anniversary of the Mughal emperor.

 

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI, Agra Circle, told PTI, "There will be free entry for the tourists at the Taj Mahal from February 27 to March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs."

On 27 and 28th February, the tourists will be allowed from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset, Patel said.

"We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all three days," he added.

Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said, "various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed during the Urs to commemorate Shah Jahan's death anniversary."

 

Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, "It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj."

...
Tags: taj mahal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra


Latest From Nation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu civic polls: Transwoman, mother-son duo, husband and wife among winners

Kerala Assembly (Photo: ANI/File)

Lok Ayukta Ordinance: UDF walks out of Kerala Assembly

Citizens hold placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: AP)

Right to wear hijab does not fall under Article 25 of Constitution: Karnataka govt

Bajrang Dal activists take part in a protest march in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: AFP)

Bajrang Dal activist murder: Congress behind killing, alleges Karnataka BJP MLA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->