Nation Other News 22 Feb 2022 Fire to electric veh ...
Nation, In Other News

Fire to electric vehicles: no system for safety yet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 22, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
An electric bus of the TSRTC went up in flames while it was on charging mode at the Cantonment Depot near Jubilee Bus Station
A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)
 A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: Strangely, even after repeated cases of electric vehicles going up in flames, the state fire department has no system to inspect, regulate and govern the functioning of stations that recharge batteries for such vehicles.

“We have no control when it comes to the safety and qualities of batteries used in such vehicles. There are no fire safety officials to look into this and all we can do is try and put out the fire when a distress call comes,” officials said.

 

In the latest such case, an electric bus of the TSRTC went up in flames while it was on charging mode at the Cantonment Depot near Jubilee Bus Station on Tuesday afternoon. A short circuit might have led to the mishap, fire officials suspect.

On February 2, fire broke out at a house in Quthbullapur. There was short circuit in a battery-operated scooter when it was kept for charging. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Last September, a video showing an electric scooter on fire in Hyderabad went viral on social media. It showed the vehicle throwing ashes and dense smoke in the air from beneath the seat with intermittent bursts of fire.

 

Experts said this could have been due to inexperience in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and installation of recharge stations with little to no expertise at play.

Vinod Kanumula, chief functionary of Indian Road Safety Federation, said metri and gas stations installing such charging units should consider the voltage used, the output power supply etc. “Even big companies pan-India are engaging their R&D section to work on better batteries. Such incidents, due to the casual approach of the fire and transport departments, is a matter of concern to the general public and desisting them from a switch-over from fuel to electric vehicles.

 

The fire department should make sure such incidents do not happen by introducing proper systems,” he said.

The fire officials, meanwhile, were clueless about the electric two-wheeler catching fire on February 2. “This technology and concept of electric vehicles is new. It will take time for us to introduce norms. Suitable instructions must come from the top. For now, we can only engage in damage control,” said a fire officer.

...
Tags: electric vehicle, tsrtc bus, battery short circuit
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court is scheduled to take up a case filed against the very continuation of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and a few other officers in Telangana on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)

AIS officers’ cadre allotment raises eyebrows

Domestic consumers in North Telangana districts were shocked after receiving bills ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for February against Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 they used to pay all these days. (DC file photo)

Huge power bills shock north TS consumers

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers celebrate after the party's lead in the local body elections, at the party headquarters, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu civic polls: Transwoman, mother-son duo, husband and wife among winners

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->