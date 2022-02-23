Electric bus of TSRTC catches fire; no injuries

Officials from the fire control room said they received a call at 2:05pm and two fire tenders rushed to the spot from the Secunderabad Fire Station. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Hyderabad: An electric bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire while it was in charging mode at the Cantonment Depot near Jubilee Bus Station on Tuesday afternoon. There were no casualties. Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Officials from the fire control room said they received a call at 2:05pm and two fire tenders rushed to the spot from the Secunderabad Fire Station. “It took us about 30 minutes to douse the flames. The loss is being estimated,” officials said.

The bus of the Cantonment Depot operated between Jubilee Bus Station and the International Airport, RGIA. It was parked for charging for an hour after passengers had got off.