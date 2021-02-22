Nation Other News 22 Feb 2021 HMDA presses Telanga ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA presses Telangana government to release funds for ORR loan repayment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 22, 2021, 8:38 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2021, 9:01 am IST
The HMDA said that it had not received a penny in the past four financial years despite spending Rs 332.58 crore every year from its kitty
The state borrowed Rs 332.58 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) but did not channel funds to the municipal authority in the last four financial years. — By arrangement
 The state borrowed Rs 332.58 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) but did not channel funds to the municipal authority in the last four financial years. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is knocking on the doors of the state government, seeking repayment of the money it spent for the construction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The HMDA had borrowed the money, and needs to repay it.

The HMDA said that it had not received a penny in the past four financial years despite spending Rs 332.58 crore every year from its kitty. Covid-19 has severely affected the Authority's financial condition and it cannot sustain itself if the long-pending dues are not cleared by the government, it has said.

 

During the current financial year, the HMDA had expected special allocations for the long-pending major projects, including for the Rs 125 crore Hyderabad Habitat Centre (HHC) and the Rs 100 crore Eco Park at Kothwalguda in 85 acres.

Besides this, within the HMDA budget, the municipal authority has asked for release of Rs 1,600 crore for the ORR. Five packages of ORR have been given under the buid-operate-transfer pattern. As the works in all the packages were completed, money will need be released on an annuity basis to concessionaires. This amounted to Rs 332.58 crore annually.

 

A senior HMDA official said the state borrowed Rs 332.58 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Yet, the government did not channel funds to the municipal authority in the last four financial years. The HMDA has spent the amount from its own funds.

The official said the HMDA is in dire need of Rs 1,600 crore during the current financial year. The remaining payments could be made in bits and pieces later, as the government itself is the counter guarantee, he said.

This apart, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board proposed to introduce its draft budget of Rs 2,000 crore for the 2021-22. The lion's share of the budget includes Rs 1,000 crore for the ring main project, `500 crore for free drinking water scheme for the peripheral areas and Rs 500 crore for the most-awaited sewerage master plan.

 

As against a previous state budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, the Water Board has asked the government to double the budgetary allocation this time to execute the ongoing and future mega projects in the city. The HMWS&SB also made clear that the government should bear the expenditure of all infrastructure projects taken up by the water board including implementation of free drinking water supply, 20 kilolitre per month.

"The financial condition of all nodal agencies would further deteriorate since the government has to repay all the loans with principal amount and interest. It did not make the payment for the past three financial years. Overall, the government has to allocate a minimum of Rs 1,500 crore per nodal agency to rescue them from bankruptcy," officials said.

 

...
Tags: hmda, telangana government, repayment of orr funds, telangana government borrowed from jica, hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board


Latest From Nation

He said the TD would have been reduced to just two seats if the assembly polls in 2019 were held on the ballot system. — YouTube

Downfall of Chandrababu Naidu and end of TD near-complete, says Talasila

TS-bPASS has received inspiration from TS-iPass introduced in July 2015 as a one-stop online system for issuing industrial building permissions based on self-certification. — By arrangement

TS-bPass to issue instant building approvals from today

Through this worship, we want to revive the respect for women and girls. — DC Image

Kanyavandanam held at Haridaspur by Chilkur Balaji temple priest

There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats. In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRC supporters won the polls hands down on Sunday. (Representational Photo: DC)

Clean sweep for YSR Congress in CM Jagan constituency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham