Bhoomi puja performed for TTD’s Srivari temple in TN town

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 12:23 am IST
The bhoomi puja was performed after Sankalpam, Punyahavachanam, Ganapathi puja and Vishwaksena puja, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by pandits who placed four bricks and performed special puja. (Representational Image/@VaddadiPanikum1)
TIRUPATI: The ceremonious bhoomi puja for the construction of TTD’s fifth temple in Tamil Nadu was performed by priests at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy took part in the celestial programme along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, and TTD board members Kumaraguru and J. Sekhar Reddy in the presence of devotees.

 

The bhoomi puja was performed after Sankalpam, Punyahavachanam, Ganapathi puja and Vishwaksena puja, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by pandits who placed four bricks and performed special puja.

Local MLA Kumaraguru, who donated land for Srivari temple, made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony. The MLA donated 3.98 acres of land and Rs. 3.16 crore towards the construction of the Srivari temple and sub-shrines for Padmavathi Ammavaru and Andal Godai.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Palani Swami appreciated the efforts of TTD in promoting Hindu Sanatana Dharma and the glory of Lord Venkateshwara by building temples in many states.

 

Subba Reddy said that they aspired to establish at least one Lord Venkateshwara temple in every state and union territory in the country.

“Besides major temples, TTD is also in the process of constructing around 1,000 small temples in remote areas across AP and Telangana by spending nearly Rs. 100 crore,” he said.

He thanked Kumaraguru for his donations.

