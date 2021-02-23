AP enhances Covid tests to counter virus spread

State health authorities have increased testing people for Coronavirus, with 80 percent of such tests being RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), which is more accurate in detecting the presence of virus. (Representational Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

VIJAYAWADA: With the number of Coronavirus infections rising in parts of Maharashtra and other states, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to take necessary measures by enhancing the number of Covid-19 tests and increasing surveillance for detecting the spread of virus.

State health authorities have increased testing people for Coronavirus, with 80 percent of such tests being RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), which is more accurate in detecting the presence of virus.

Rapid Antigen Tests will be carried out only in emergency cases, as its accuracy in detecting the virus is relatively less. Authorities are conducting daily sentinel surveillance among nearly 16 categories of people and in areas where virus is reportedly spreading. 330 persons are being tested for Covid-19 per day in every district, apart from 1,000 students and staff members in educational institutions like primary, middle and high schools, polytechnic institutions, degree, PG and professional colleges. The move is to find the extent of virus spread.

Health authorities are also focusing on preventive measures including vaccination against the virus. They are asking targeted healthcare workers and frontline warriors not to miss their scheduled day of undergoing vaccination. Of the targeted four lakh healthcare workers, 60 per cent of them have been given both doses of vaccination so far. Those who have missed out are being advised to undergo their vaccination by February 25, as it is the last date for administering the vaccine.

Health director Dr. T. Geetha Prasadini said, “Following rise in Coronavirus infections in other states, we are enhancing the number of Covid-19 tests and conducting sentinel surveillance. People are also being requested to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly by wearing masks, washing hands regularly, and maintaining social distance to protect themselves from the virus.”

AP Covid-19 nodal officer Dr. K. Rambabu said, “It is time people played safe by avoiding all major public places and following all precautions to avoid infecting themselves or others.”

The state government has not yet imposed any restrictions on passengers, especially those coming from parts of Maharashtra or other affected states. Health authorities say some parts in the country are witnessing a second wave of the virus. It is inevitable that some of the infected will be travelling to other states. As a result, AP too is vulnerable to the second wave.

Infographics:

– AP is witnessing a rise and fall in Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, though the number of deaths has come down drastically to one, two or nil.

– The number of Covid-19 cases reported day-wise is Feb. 15 (30), Feb. 16 (60), Feb. 17 (51), Feb. 18 (67), Feb. 19 (79), Feb. 20 (54), Feb. 21 (88) and part of Feb. 22 (41).