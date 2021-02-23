Nation Other News 22 Feb 2021 Anganwadis in AP wil ...
Anganwadis in AP will turn into English medium pre-primary schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 23, 2021, 4:58 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 4:58 am IST
Training in this regard has already been provided to all Anganwadi teachers, helpers, supervisors and women care secretaries
Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. (File Photo: DC)
KADAPA: All Anganwadi centres across Kadapa district will turn into pre-primary schools with English medium from coming March. Telugu will also be taught as a subject in these schools. The required study material is being supplied to all 3,621 Anganwadi centres across the district. Training in this regard has already been provided to all Anganwadi teachers, helpers, supervisors and women care secretaries.

Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. Puzzles will be added in these schools to developed mental abilities among children.

 

Anganwadi centres have already started functioning from February 1. Curriculum for the pre-primary schools is being developed under supervision of State Council of Education and Research to foster creativity within children. Skills of Anganwadi teachers are also being enhanced so that they can teach pre-primary children in a better manner. Necessary equipment will be made available to Anganwadi centre-turned-English medium pre-primary schools. In addition, the state government will be providing nutritious food to children under the YSR Comprehensive Nutrition Scheme.

 

Akalankam Padmaja, project director of District Women and Child Welfare Department, told Deccan Chronicle that training has already been completed for all Anganwadi workers, helpers and other employees in the district. Study material is being given to all of them. Anganwadi centres-cum-pre-primary schools will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Padmaja said all measures are being taken to foster creativity in pre-school children, as per targets set by the state government.

