  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Jan 2023 Take pride in your m ...
Nation, In Other News

Take pride in your mother tongue and conserve it: Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 7:23 am IST
Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu along with Haryana govenor Bandaru Dattatreya and BJP leader Murlidhar Rao felicitate film director Raghvender Rao on Sunday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu along with Haryana govenor Bandaru Dattatreya and BJP leader Murlidhar Rao felicitate film director Raghvender Rao on Sunday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: Taking pride in Telugu as his mother tongue, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was time to preserve the rich language and culture, as they both played an important role in binding generations and creating unity.

Naidu was speaking at the Telugu Sangamam Sankranti Sammelan organised to celebrate Sankranti at Narsingi here on Sunday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao, who organised the sammelan, were present on the occasion.

Naidu said, “As one who believes in the unique power of mother tongue and language, I feel that there is an urgent need to preserve the mother tongue. Towards this, education ought to be in the mother tongue, which should also be preferred as the administrative language and in court proceedings.”

He said that no matter how many languages one learnt, the individual must never neglect one’s mother tongue as this keeps alive the sense of one’s identity and the culture one belonged to.

Citing the examples of scholars like Aryabhatta and Bhaskaracharya, Naidu underlined the richness of the Indian culture and tradition and vedas which had taught civilization to the world. It was therefore important to conserve the languages and culture, which held the key to unity and pass it on to the next generations.

Naidu further emphasized on the need to revive  traditional songs, games, music and dance and various art forms as well as dialects, which carried the essence of one’s identity in a diverse and culturally rich country like India.

Film director Raghavendra Rao and classical singer Shobha Raju, an exponent of Sankirtana, were felicitated on the occasion.

Handloom textiles from Pochampally and Narayanpet and traditional jewellery, among others, were on display.

The programme included Kuchipudi renditions and literary talks.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, m venkaiah naidu, telugu pride
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Hindi replaces Telugu in massive BRS meeting
Call for start of PG courses in astrology in Potti Sriramulu Telugu varsity

Latest From Nation

“Out of 1,438 projects, 343 reported cost overruns and as many as 835 projects were delayed for implementation. The total original cost of implementation of the 1438 projects was Rs 20,35,794.75 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 24,86,069.52 crore with the overall cost overruns of Rs 4,50,274.77 crore or 22.12 per cent of original cost,” the ministry of statistics and programme implementation said in its latest report for December 2022.––Representational Image

Overrun cost of government's infra projects

Janata Dal Secular national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the process of closure of a century-old Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (Image credit: SAIL)

Devegowda against closure of VISL, writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 57th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Police force should be tech savy & sensitive, says PM Modi

Officials are still evaluating the technologies to be deployed to demolish the building and are awaiting a report from engineering experts. (DC Photo)

GHMC to use diamond cutters to raze Deccan Sports building



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->