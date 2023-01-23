Telangana diverting central funds, alleges Union minister

  
DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:04 am IST
Union minister of development of north eastern region B.L. Verma. (Photo: Twitter: @blvermaup)
Warangal: Although the Union government is sanctioning funds to the state government to take up several developmental works and for implementation of central schemes, the funds are being diverted by the state government for other purposes, alleged Union minister of development of north eastern region B.L. Verma.

In town as part of Pravas Yojana scheme, the union minister, along with BJP district unit president Rao Padma, inspected the smart city works of road laying from Shaimpet circle to Padmakshi temple in Hanamkonda district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma said that in keeping with ‘Sab ka saat’ and ‘Sab ka Vikas’, the BJP government is determined to develop Telangana state.

The government sanctioned Smart City Project (SMP) to Warangal and Karimnagar districts and released funds in a phased manner. However, the state government instead of taking up city beautification works, underground drainage system and laying of smart roads, diverted funds and is delaying works to the discomfort of people living in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet, he alleged.

Smart city works should have been completed long back but the state government is yet to sanction its share of funds leaving many works midway through.

Moreover, the government has used poor quality material exposing the fact that the works were taken up to fill the pockets of contractors, he said.

BJP leaders Gujjala Premander Reddy, M. Dharma Rao, Dr. V. Muralidhar Goud, G. Uma Rani, A. Rakesh Reddy, R. Kishan, T. Kumaraswamy and D. Sadanandam were present along with others.

Tags: union government, central schemes, state government, smart city works, padmakshi temple, hanamkonda district, sab ka sath sab ka vikas sab ka vishwas, bjp government, telangana state, smart city project, warangal district, karimnagar district, underground drainage system introduced by ysr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


