Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: On his 126th birth anniversary that falls on Monday, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter said its time to bring home his mortal remains. In a statement, Anita Bose Pfaff said as an individual Netaji was a religious person but he wanted free India to be a secular state where members of all religions would live together peacefully and with mutual respect and said the best way to honour is to uphold his secular values.

Anita has been constantly seeking closure on her father’s death and the mystery surrounding it. She had earlier said that as Netaji’s only child she feels obliged to ensure that his dearest wish, to return to his country in freedom, is fulfilled and that the appropriate ceremonies to honour him will be performed. In an interview to PTI on Saturday, Anita said Netaji was of Left ideology and which doesn’t match with that of the BJP or RSS, which is planning a big event on his birth anniversary on Monday.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born 126 years ago. Even though he died in a foreign country more than 77 years ago and his remains still rest in a foreign land, many of his countrymen and his countrywomen have not forgotten him…Members of all parties, across the entire political spectrum, parties who share his ideas and his ideology, and those who do not, pay tribute to him and thank him for his sacrifice for India. With their respect and love they repay him for his sacrifice for their country,” said Anita in a statement.

Men and women who love and admire Netaji can honour him best by upholding his values in their political and personal actions, and by welcoming his remains back in India. Let us bring Netaji’s remains back home, she added.

“As an individual he was a religious person. However, he wanted free India to be a secular state where members of all religions would live together peacefully and with mutual respect. These values were practiced in the Indian National Army and in his own actions. He was a politician inspired by socialism who envisioned India to become a modern, socialist – or in today’s terms social-democratic – state, with equal opportunities for the well being of all. In his struggle for India’s independence he saw himself forced to seek the cooperation and support of fascist countries who did not share his ideology and his political agenda: At that time, they were the only countries willing to support this struggle against a common adversary. Men and women who love and admire Netaji can honour him best by upholding his values in their political and personal actions, and by welcoming his remains back in India. Let us bring Netaji’s remains back home,” she added.

She added Netaji should be remembered for what he stood for and envisaged for independent India.

“India was to become a modern state, respected by other countries. Education for all men and women was, therefore, of utmost importance to him. He believed in equal rights, opportunities and duties for men and women, for members of all religions, castes and all social strata. This meant the empowerment and emancipation of all disadvantaged people,” she said.

Tags: anita bose pfaff, new delhi, netaji subhas chandra bose birth anniversary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


