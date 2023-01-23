  
Leopard movements causing panic among people in Sircilla, Jagtial

Published Jan 23, 2023
Representational picture of leopard. (DC file photo)
WARANGAL: A panic situation prevails in various villages close to forests in the Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts following some incidents of leopard attacks on humans and cattle there.

A leopard killed a buffalo in Jawaharpet village of Yellanthkunta mandal in the RS district. Farmer Hanumandla Bhimaiah had tied his cattle at his farm on the outskirts of the village for Saturday night. The next morning Bhimaiah went to the farm and found a dead buffalo, its flesh in a half-eaten condition. There were traces of a leopard attack, he said.

In Jagtial district, a farmer found a deer was killed by a leopard in the Devanpally forest region in Raikal mandal.

The farmers and locals of the both districts blamed the forest officials for not taking any action to catch the leopards even after several such attacks took place in recent months. The forest officials had noticed traces of leopard movements in the villages but did not place any cages and took things easy, the villagers complained.

Tags: rajanna sircilla, jagtial district, leopard attack
Location: India, Telangana


