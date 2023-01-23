Harish asks Union FM to return Rs 495 crore CSS funds wrongly transferred to AP

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday sent a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for the early release of Rs 495 crore that was "wrongly credited to Andhra Pradesh" at the time of Telangana state formation in 2014. The money was meant for the Centre's share in centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

"In the first year of the formation of the state, the share of the Centre in respect of CSS (centrally sponsored schemes), implemented in Telangana was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight, though the Centre's share was apportioned in the ratio of population between AP and Telangana. The grants due to Telangana wrongly released to AP amounted to Rs 495.20 crore," Harish Rao wrote in his letter.

Pointing out the Telangana government had made numerous requests to the Centre, the AP government and Accountant General to adjust the rightful share of Telangana in the CSS matching grants, Harish Rao said, "Our efforts have not borne fruits so far”. He also reminded Nirmala that he had sent her a letter on January 24 of last year asking for seeking CSS dues, but that she had not yet responded.