  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 22 Jan 2023 Harish asks Union FM ...
Nation, In Other News

Harish asks Union FM to return Rs 495 crore CSS funds wrongly transferred to AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (File Photo: Twitter)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (File Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday sent a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for the early release of  Rs 495 crore that was "wrongly credited to Andhra Pradesh" at the time of Telangana state formation in 2014. The money was meant for the Centre's share in centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

"In the first year of the formation of the state, the share of the Centre in respect of CSS (centrally sponsored schemes), implemented in Telangana was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight, though the Centre's share was apportioned in the ratio of population between AP and Telangana. The grants due to Telangana wrongly released to AP amounted to Rs 495.20 crore," Harish Rao wrote in his letter.

Pointing out the Telangana government had made numerous requests to the Centre, the AP government and Accountant General to adjust the rightful share of Telangana in the CSS matching grants, Harish Rao said, "Our efforts have not borne fruits so far”. He also reminded Nirmala that he had sent her a letter on January 24 of last year asking for seeking CSS dues, but that she had not yet responded.

...
Tags: finance minister t. harish rao, union finance minister nirmala sitaraman, andhra pradesh news, ap news, telangana news, hyderabad news, telangana state formation, centrally sponsored schemes, ap government, accountant general of telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials are still evaluating the technologies to be deployed to demolish the building and are awaiting a report from engineering experts. (DC Photo)

GHMC to use diamond cutters to raze Deccan Sports building

Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu. (DC File Photo)

Take pride in your mother tongue and conserve it: Venkaiah Naidu

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao(C). (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR masterstroke has Congress in two states in a tizzy



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->