search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

For Sitarama lift irrigation project, Telangana to cut 2.5 lakh trees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jan 22, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Clearance nod to hit flora, fauna, wildlife
It will take over 1,000 years to re-grow a similar project.
 It will take over 1,000 years to re-grow a similar project.

Kothagudem: The government has secured the state 1 clearance to acquire some 3,800 acres of reserve forests for the Sitarama lift irrigation project, affecting the flora, fauna and wildlife of Bhadrari-Kothagudem district.

The forest is rich in biodiversity with 1,939 species of plants, 165 of bird, 103 mammals, 21 species and 13 amphibian species.

 

The district has dense teak forests along the banks of the river Godavari, from Pinapaka to Burgumpahad mandals. Nallamaddi, yegisa, rose wood, narepa, and bamboo flourish as well.

To accommodate the canal of the Sitarama project, about 2.5 lakh trees and plants will be destroyed. Many of these trees are a hundred years old. It is estimated that 2.5 lakh trees will die.

Environmentalists say it will take over 1,000 years to re-grow a similar project. When the forest department hands over the 3,800 acres of land, it will cut down all the plants and trees on the land. 

The ecological balance, bio-diversity conservation, conservation of soil and moisture, regulating the water flow, green house gas mitigation, sequestering carbon-dioxide from the atmosphere will all be adversely affected by the action of the state government. 

The justification is the benefits the project will bring to the area — it is expected to irrigate 6.74 lakh acres including creation of irrigation potential of 3.28 lakh acres in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

The state government has to pay Rs 350 crore to the central forest department as compensation. It must also acquire and hand over the same extent of land to the forest department, and the forest department is supposed to plant trees on that land.

Tags: forest, godavari, bio-diversity
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Forced labour highest in India: Report

In 2016, the report had noted that India had become “a source, destination and transit country for men, women and children subjected to forced labour and sex trafficking”. 

On The Contrary: ‘This is India and that is truly unfortunate’

This is India and that is truly unfortunate. More porn, less horn is my bumper sticker for 2018. 

Chennai: Punjabi woman undergoes right lung transplantation

Santhosh Devi, 62, suffering from interstitial lung disease (ILD) for the last five years and many respiratory issues received a new lease of life after right lung transplantation at a city-based hospital recently.

Ayyappa Junction underpass needs signages

The underpass was built to ease traffic congestion.

Cyberabad charms real estate buyers

A significant number of techies from other parts of the country are buying houses in this area as they wouldn’t get such good houses in their hometowns at an affordable cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham