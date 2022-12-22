Subhash: ED's revelation shows truth will win

HYDERABAD: The revelation by the Directorate of Enforcement of the alleged involvement of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Delhi liquor scam has once again proved that nobody, however powerful, can stamp out the truth as despite such efforts, it always comes out more “brightly than the dark attempts of cover-up”, Telangana state BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said on Wednesday.

“Our Puranas and Vedas gave message that truth will always win, if not

today, tomorrow” Subhash said in a statement. He said Kavitha had raised a

hue and cry when probe agencies sought her time for questioning and she even

dictated to officials to come to her residence at Hyderabad. However, the ED

in its chargesheet explained that Kavitha has indirect stake in the scam and

provided details of places in Hyderabad and Delhi about the meetings between

Kavitha and others involved in the scam, Subhash said in a statement.

“It is because KCR sensed trouble brewing, he floated the BRS to create

hurdles to the probe and to try and save his daughter,” he said.