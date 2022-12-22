  
Nation, In Other News

Subhash: ED's revelation shows truth will win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 7:19 am IST
BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)
HYDERABAD: The revelation by the Directorate of Enforcement of the alleged involvement of BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Delhi liquor scam has once again proved that nobody, however powerful, can stamp out the truth as despite such efforts, it always comes out more “brightly than the dark attempts of cover-up”, Telangana state BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subhash said on Wednesday.

“Our Puranas and Vedas  gave message that truth will always win, if not
today, tomorrow” Subhash said in a statement. He said Kavitha had raised a
hue and cry when probe agencies sought her time for questioning and she even
dictated to officials to come to her residence at Hyderabad. However, the ED
in its chargesheet explained that Kavitha has indirect stake in the scam and
provided details of places in Hyderabad and Delhi about the meetings between
Kavitha and others involved in the scam, Subhash said in a statement.

“It is because KCR sensed trouble brewing, he floated the BRS to create
hurdles to the probe and to try and save his daughter,” he said.

