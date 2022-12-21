  
Navy gets 5th scorpene-class submarine, Vagir

Published Dec 21, 2022
The fifth submarine of the Project-75, Kalvari Class submarines. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday received the delivery of fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir, which is equipped with long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.

The submarine is a potent platform with an ability to undertake the entire spectrum of operations. The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Navy’s capability.

The submarine has the ability to launch a crippling attack on an enemy with torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles whilst underwater or on surface.

Vagir has the ability to carry out multifarious missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine, which include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

The scorpene class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group (earlier DCNS), France. Under Project-75, six submarines are to be constructed.

Earlier in November 2021, the Indian Navy had commissioned a fourth scorpene-class submarine, INS Vela, which formed part of the Western Naval Command’s submarine fleet.

Vagir commenced the sea trials from February 2022 and it has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines.

"Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements.

Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and enhances self-confidence in this field, a notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Indian Navy in a span of 24 months," said the Indian Navy.

...
