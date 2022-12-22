  
Hyderabad has remained peaceful in 2022: Anand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 9:11 am IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.along with senior police officers addresses a press meet on the annual report 2022. (R. Pavan Kumar/DC)
 Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.along with senior police officers addresses a press meet on the annual report 2022. (R. Pavan Kumar/DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police have registered a total of 22,060 cases in 2022, which is a slight increase from last year’s 21,998 cases.

Presenting the annual report 2022, commissioner C.V. Anand said that it has
been a peaceful year, though.

This announcement came even after tension gripped the city following legislator T. Raja Singh’s alleged hate speech and provocative comments against another community, resulting in a series of protests from people belonging to both communities. Tension prevailed, when Singh opposed stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui's show at Shilpakala Vedika. However, minister K.T. Rama Rao invited Farooqui to perform, which was held under heavy police protection. Raja Singh was placed under house arrest, while several other activists were taken into preventive custody.

Tensions rose high when the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demanded
immersion in Hussainsagar. However on all these occasions, the situation
though tense, remained under control.

Though the Covid-induced restrictions were lifted completely, the city was
peaceful, Anand said.

"I did not expect it to be peaceful. But thanks to the proactive measures that were taken up, it went very well. I appreciate all DCPs and the entire force for this," said Anand.

Cases of crimes against women and POCSO cases have come down this year, as a result of prioritising women safety and strengthening SHE teams, he added.

Other bodily offences have also come down compared to the past, although
there was a steady rise in economic offences and cybercrimes cases. "This is
an indication that crime and criminals are shifting from traditional means to online. To combat these, we are focussing on training, strengthening investigation and upgrading our facilities," he said.

Citing the examples of detection of phishing attack on Mahesh, Chinese
investment fraud and payment gateway fraud cases, he said they have been
emphasising on cybercrimes.

Anand said initiatives like H NEW have given results and have been instrumental in making Hyderabad a drug-free city. Unlike in the past, peddlers from other states are avoiding Hyderabad and the customers from here.

H NEW has been employing a five-pronged strategy to crackdown on drugs.
Starting with the arrest of local peddlers to break the chain, they apprehended consumers, interstate peddlers, international peddlers and those operating through darknet, he said.

"Four such big names in Indian drug businesses are arrested and are presently in jails and detention under the PD Act," he added.

Anand said that they have secured conviction in 70 per cent of cases that were disposed of by courts. In POCSO cases too, the conviction rate has improved considerably, he said.

Tags: hyderabad city police commissioner cv anand, hyderabad crime, pocso cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


