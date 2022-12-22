HMDA to raise Rs 600 crore via e-auction of lands

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to e-auction 1.20 square yards or roughly 25 acres of land in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to e-auction 1.20 square yards or roughly 25 acres of land in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which is likely to fetch Rs 600 crore.

The HMDA announced that plot sizes ranging from 300 to 10,000 square yards will be subject to e- auction, with the minimum price per square yard ranging from Rs 2,400 to Rs 1.5 lakh. The land parcels will be put up for e-auction on January 18 after the registration deadline of January 16.

Around 13 land parcels totaling 11,132 square yards would be the subject of the online auction in Ranga Reddy district. Around 16 land parcels totaling

25,228 square yards will be up for e-auction in Sangareddy district.

The HMDA would also e-auction nine land parcels in Korremula, Bachupally,

Moosapet, Bowrampamma, Bowrampet and Suraram. The land parcels with a total extent of 28,044 square yards would be e-auctioned in Isnapur, Velimela, Madaram, Ameenpur VI, Patelguda, and Sultanpur areas.

The HMDA would host a pre-bid meeting at the Ranga Reddy district collectorate on January 4, Sangareedy on January 5, and Medchal-Malkajgiri on January 6. A registration cost of Rs 1,180, including GST, must be paid by bidders (non-refundable) The deadline for registrations is January 16, on January 17 and 18, the earnest deposit (EMD) for pre-bids must be submitted by 5 pm. Auction details can be accessed on www.mstcecommerce.com and https://www.hmda.gov.in/auctions.

Land parcels up for grabs

Puppalguda: 11,132 sq yards

Bairagiguda: 3,388 sq yards

Manchirevula: 13,038 sq yards

Peeramcheruvu: 4,477 sq yards

Kokapet: 22,000 sq yards

Nallagandla: 7,260 sq yards

Dargah Hussain Shahwali: 3,630 sq yards

Chandanagar: 1,694 sq yards