CM Jagan distributes 5.18 lakh tabs to students, teachers of govt schools

BAPATLA: To further enhance the learning of school children in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday distributed 5.18 lakh Tabs worth Rs 688 crore along with Byju’s premium content costing over Rs 778 crore to the students and teachers in Baptala district.

On his birthday, Chief Minister decided to celebrate with school children along with various social activities. The Tabs were distributed to 4,59,564 students and 59,176 teachers of 8th standard government and aided schools from across the state.

Speaking at the mega gathering of teachers, students, and their mothers, the Chief Minister said, "Some sections of society are not eager to adapt to a changing generation, but this government firmly believes we are just at the beginning of the digital revolution. We aim to enhance the education system through a holistic approach with government initiatives."

“I am launching this program as a good uncle to those children and an elder brother to those mothers. There are disparities between states in the per capita income of states, just as there are disparities between countries in the world. Similar gaps exist between communities in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Regarding class discrimination, which is prevalent in this state, the Chief Minister said, “It must be eradicated. A child has the right to education and quality education, which includes the right to learn English too. English medium is not just the choice of the elite class, but for our children too. However, when it comes to our children, court cases are filed against the move toward the English medium, which is unfortunate.”

The government is at the forefront of transforming the education system in the state by introducing English as the medium of instruction in schools and introducing the ‘Subject Teacher Concept’ in the classrooms. The initiatives of the Jagan government are to enable the students to learn subjects anywhere and anytime through Tabs since it contains an SD card loaded with premium contents of classes 8 & 9.