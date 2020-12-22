Nation Other News 21 Dec 2020 Lambasingi in AP chi ...
Nation, In Other News

Lambasingi in AP chills at 5 degrees Celsius

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 22, 2020, 4:41 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2020, 4:41 am IST
Normal life has been severely affected in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam as thick fog enveloped the entire region till 10 am
Youngsters rejoice themselves as the temperatures came down on the way to Lammasingi in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Minimum temperatures have dropped across Andhra Pradesh on Monday. According to the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Lambasinghi. Chintapalle, where RARS is located, witnessed a low temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Since there is no weather station of India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Chintapalle, the Automatic Weather Station at RARS makes available temperatures in the area. RARS associate director G. Rama Rao said 6.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Chintapalle is the lowest this season.

 

“The chill is being caused by north-easterly winds,” pointed out IMD director of AP, Stella S.

Normal life has been severely affected in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam as thick fog enveloped the entire region till 10 a.m. There was zero visibility and all means of transport came to a halt in the area till then.

Elderly and children could be seen around campfires at all the hamlets in interiors of the agency area.

These adverse weather conditions have affected tourist inflows coinciding with the Christmas and New Year season. Thin crowds could be seen only at Borra Caves, Araku Valley and Ananthagiri.

 

Elsewhere, Nandigama registered 12.5 degrees, Visakhapatnam 15 degrees, Vijayawada 16.5 and Tirupati 18.4 degrees Celsius.

Tags: andhra pradesh weather, ap weather, lambasingi weather, cold temperature, winter temperature


