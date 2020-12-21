Nation Other News 21 Dec 2020 High Court slams Tel ...
Nation, In Other News

High Court slams Telangana for claiming lands in Hafeezpet area

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 21, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
The court directed authorities to mutate lands in favour of individuals or companies, allow registration or conduct surveys in Survey No. 80
In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres. — DC Image
 In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has pulled up the state government for its “vexatious conduct” of repeatedly attempting to claim ownership of land parcels in Survey No 80 of Hafeezpet in the city, and categorically declared that it has no right, title or interest on them.

In series of judgments on these lands in the recent past, the division bench comprising Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Amarnath Goud directed the authorities concerned to mutate lands in favour of individuals or companies, grant building permission, allow registration or conduct surveys in Survey No. 80. All these were being rejected by the authorities who claimed that it was government land.

 

The landmark judgments will provide relief to thousands of property owners in residential colonies of Hafeezpet and surrounding areas, who accused the authorities of making a killing by permitting a few constructions and denying permission to many others.

“When we sought justice in the High Court, the government did not even bother to file counter affidavits for years, causing obstruction of justice,” alleged a resident.

In a case involving Greater Golkonda Estates Pvt Ltd, the High Court referred to a delay of 38 years by the government in challenging the preliminary decree passed in CS No 14 of 1958 and the courts including the Supreme Court, dismissing its claims.

 

“Thus, the state’s claim to the lands covered by the preliminary decree in CS 14 of 1958 including Hafeezpet village has failed and at this point of time it is not open to the state of Telangana to set up any claim to the land in Hafeezpet village,” said the High Court, while directing the government to carry out a survey to settle a border dispute with neighbouring Kondapur.

The Supreme Court in an order last Wednesday said it saw no reason to interfere in the High Court order and directed the government to conduct a survey within four weeks.

 

In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres in the same survey number. In Sai Pawan Estates vs State Wakf Board, the division bench said that as per rules the Wakf created before the commencement of Wakf Act 1995 should be registered within three months after the Act came into force.

However, the Wakf was claimed to have taken place in 1955 for part of Hafeezpet land, but it was registered under the Act in 2013, the court pointed out.

...
Tags: hafeezpet land telangana high court, telangana government claims ownership hafeezpet area, greater golkonda real estates, telangana high court dismisses wakf board ownership on 50 acres


Latest From Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Tomatoes outside the Pathikonda market yard in Kurnool. — DC Image

Farmers get just Re 1 per kg of tomato at Pathikonda market

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Para cyclists set off on long ride

Attempts are being made to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by organising record-breaking blood donation camps on Jagan's birthday. — DC Image

YSRC MLAs plan Guinness entry for Jagan's birthday fest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Para cyclists set off on long ride

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham