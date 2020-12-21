Nation Other News 21 Dec 2020 Farmers get just Re ...
Nation, In Other News

Farmers get just Re 1 per kg of tomato at Pathikonda market

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2020, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
The price commanded by tomato at the farm level on Sunday was, however, just Re 1 or even less
Tomatoes outside the Pathikonda market yard in Kurnool. — DC Image
 Tomatoes outside the Pathikonda market yard in Kurnool. — DC Image

KURNOOL: Tomato prices have crashed to just Rs 1 per kilogram at Pathikonda market, the largest market for tomato in Andhra Pradesh after Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

Most of the agents had been entering out-of-market settlements in past couple of days by offering just Rs 2–3 per kg to farmers. This was even though Rythu Bazar prices per kg was Rs. 15 and above per kg.

 

The price commanded by tomato at the farm level on Sunday was, however, just Re 1 or even less.

While this is so, Pathikonda marketing ADM Satyanarayna Chowdary maintained that at present quality tomato was selling at Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kg in Pathikonda market yard. He acknowledged that though the model price is Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg, the minimum rate offered in the yard was Re 1 on Sunday.
A farmer said though the rate is only Re 1 per kg, what they are actually getting is below 50 paisa per kg after deduction of transport expenses and market yard commission.

 

The Pathikonda marketing ADM said nearly 18 tonnes of tomatoes have arrived at the Pathikonda market yard on Sunday. Other markets like Alur, Aspari and Yemmiganur received only 2–3 tonnes of tomato, he stated. The quality of tomatoes has been affected mainly due to untimely rains in the past month, said a market official.

...
Tags: tomato farmer gets re 1 per kg, tomato market rate rs 15 per kg, pathikonda market yard, pathikonda tomato rate rs 5-rs 7 per kg, quality of tomato affected due to rain


Latest From Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Para cyclists set off on long ride

In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres. — DC Image

High Court slams Telangana for claiming lands in Hafeezpet area

Attempts are being made to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records by organising record-breaking blood donation camps on Jagan's birthday. — DC Image

YSRC MLAs plan Guinness entry for Jagan's birthday fest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Para cyclists set off on long ride

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham