Nation Other News 21 Dec 2020 Andhra Pradesh gears ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh gears up for comprehensive resurvey of lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
The resurvey will be carried under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme and would spread over 1.26 lakh sq kms in the state
Drones and Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network would give accurate measures.
 Drones and Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network would give accurate measures.

VIJAYAWADA: The mega task of a comprehensive resurvey of lands after 100 years will be launched across all 13 districts and is aimed at resolving land-related disputes and objections.

The resurvey will be carried under  YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme and would spread over 1.26 lakh sq kms across the state. As many as 17,000 villages would be covered in three phases. People are hoping for an end to land disputes and upgraded land records.
As many as 5,000 villages will be covered in the first phase, 6,500 in the second phase, and 5,500 in the third phase. The survey will be conducted on 3345.93 sq km in towns and cities covering 10 lakh open plots and 40 lakh assessment lands and 2.26 crore acres of land belonging to 90 lakh pattadar passbook holders.

 

Officials, who made arrangements for a smooth resurvey, stated that a land titling card, consisting of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and the total area would be given to the individuals after the survey. Digitized cadastral maps would be prepared on its completion.

All details of the lands in the village would figure in the maps. Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitized property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at village secretariats.

 

According to reports, as a majority of disputes pertain to land boundaries and encroachments, the resurvey would be held according to government records. Considering that the absence of boundary stones with survey numbers are also creating differences among landowners, the government will now install boundary stones with details for every land.

As many as 52,866 land dispute cases are pending in revenue courts while there are 79,405 applications pending with regard to modifications of records in the 13 districts. The absence of an upgraded survey records is also creating problems for landowners.   
Landowners K, Amaranath and A.V. Ramana Rao said, “The surveying is a very lengthy process and we have to pay fee and further the surveyors would measure lands with long chains but it would be accurate.”

 

They said that the new measurements process with drones and Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network should give accurate measures otherwise it would create new disputes. They said that the government should take all precautionary measures for a flawless resurvey and clear doubts of landowners about electronic surveying methods.

Revenue minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that this is a historical survey initiative because the earlier one was taken up during the British rule. He said that the resurvey would be conducted in a transparent manner and all lands records would be displayed in villages soon after the resurveying is completed.

 

...
Tags: three phases land resurvey andhra pradesh, bhu raksha, ysr saswatha bhu hakku scheme, drones to carry out resurvey of land in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Tomatoes outside the Pathikonda market yard in Kurnool. — DC Image

Farmers get just Re 1 per kg of tomato at Pathikonda market

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Para cyclists set off on long ride

In another case, the High Court dismissed the claims of the Wakf Board over the ownership of 50 acres. — DC Image

High Court slams Telangana for claiming lands in Hafeezpet area



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Para cyclists set off on long ride

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the final leg of the ride to Kanyakumari, totalling 1,279 km. — DC Image

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham