Andhra Pradesh gears up for comprehensive resurvey of lands

VIJAYAWADA: The mega task of a comprehensive resurvey of lands after 100 years will be launched across all 13 districts and is aimed at resolving land-related disputes and objections.

The resurvey will be carried under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme and would spread over 1.26 lakh sq kms across the state. As many as 17,000 villages would be covered in three phases. People are hoping for an end to land disputes and upgraded land records.

As many as 5,000 villages will be covered in the first phase, 6,500 in the second phase, and 5,500 in the third phase. The survey will be conducted on 3345.93 sq km in towns and cities covering 10 lakh open plots and 40 lakh assessment lands and 2.26 crore acres of land belonging to 90 lakh pattadar passbook holders.

Officials, who made arrangements for a smooth resurvey, stated that a land titling card, consisting of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and the total area would be given to the individuals after the survey. Digitized cadastral maps would be prepared on its completion.

All details of the lands in the village would figure in the maps. Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitized property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at village secretariats.

According to reports, as a majority of disputes pertain to land boundaries and encroachments, the resurvey would be held according to government records. Considering that the absence of boundary stones with survey numbers are also creating differences among landowners, the government will now install boundary stones with details for every land.

As many as 52,866 land dispute cases are pending in revenue courts while there are 79,405 applications pending with regard to modifications of records in the 13 districts. The absence of an upgraded survey records is also creating problems for landowners.

Landowners K, Amaranath and A.V. Ramana Rao said, “The surveying is a very lengthy process and we have to pay fee and further the surveyors would measure lands with long chains but it would be accurate.”

They said that the new measurements process with drones and Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network should give accurate measures otherwise it would create new disputes. They said that the government should take all precautionary measures for a flawless resurvey and clear doubts of landowners about electronic surveying methods.

Revenue minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that this is a historical survey initiative because the earlier one was taken up during the British rule. He said that the resurvey would be conducted in a transparent manner and all lands records would be displayed in villages soon after the resurveying is completed.